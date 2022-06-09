Proactive news headlines including Robinhood, MGX Minerals, Bridgeline Digital, SoLVBL Solutions, Scottie Resources and Vox Royalty

New York , June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Robinhood falls on new SEC free trade proposal click here
- MGX Minerals consulting major stakeholders on solar silicon metal project site in British Columbia click here
- Fidelity Minerals secures underground access to the Socavones Zone of its Las Huaquillas project in Peru click here
- Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating and 105p price target on Southern Energy following Gwinville Field wells news click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises says optionee Excellon Resources extends Bräunsdorf exploration license in Germany click here
- ARMM offers teachers the American Tactical Defense MAGLITE-sponsored active shooter school training click here
- Japan Gold expands Barrick alliance with new interests in Aibetsu district, home to numerous prospective gold anomalies in Hokkaido click here
- Bridgeline Digital says leading publisher picks its AI search platform Hawksearch to strengthen its revenue strategy click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences says KGK Science subsidiary hails FDA’s commitment to release NDI draft guidance documents in near future click here
- Vox Royalty highlights 33% ore tonnage upgrade at its Binduli North gold project in development and exploration update click here
- Adcore launches new digital marketing-focused blog for marketing professionals click here
- SoLVBL Solutions bolsters IP portfolio with new patent for flagship Q by SoLVBL product click here
- Renforth Resources updates on visual results of Spring 2022 prospecting campaign at Surimeau District Property click here
- Scottie Resources announces plans for 15,000-metre drill program on its flagship Scottie Gold Mine project click here
- Kainantu Resources announces encouraging results from huge airborne survey at its PNG projects click here
- Nextech AR Solutions announces major upgrade to its Map D platform to provide complete event management solution click here
- TraceSafe Inc reports sharp surge in 1Q gross profit click here
- Southern Energy announces ‘transformational moment‘ following successful early flowback performance in Gwinville field click here
- Planet 13 Holdings announces third Florida dispensary located in Ocala click here
- FansUnite announces share repurchase through normal course issuer bid click here
- Ximen Mining says drilling at Amelia gold property to start this month click here
- Sigma Lithium’s latest study for Grota do Cirilo (Phase 1 and Phase 2) shows an NPV of US$5.1bn and an IRR of 589% click here
- Regency Silver sells option for a 70% interest in its Paisano claims in Peru click here
- Numinus Wellness says shareholders have approved resolution in connection with the proposed acquisition of Novamind click here
- Playgon Games signs software license and distribution agreement with iGaming supplier Markor Technology click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com