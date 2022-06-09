Children and Families Received Free Dental Care During Taylor Dental & Braces-Sponsored Sharing Smiles Day

New Orleans, La., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Dental & Braces, in partnership with dental practice support organization Benevis, helped provide free dental care and treatment to over 200 children and adults across the nation during its annual Sharing Smiles Day event. Sharing Smiles Day, held on May 22, 2022, provides an opportunity for uninsured or underinsured children and adults to receive dental care and treatments at no cost, including dental exams and cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. The event started in 2015 to support Taylor Dental & Benevis’ belief that every family has the right to quality dental care in a convenient, safe, and supportive environment.

Five dentists from Taylor dental volunteered their time, Dr. Shatona Berard, Dr. Anastatia Simien, Dr. Monica Kincade, Dr. Tiffany Sykes, and Dr. Carl Boykin were five of 30 dentists who provided free dental services for Sharing Smiles Day. “Our Taylor Dental and Braces team was able to provide care for 30 patients who did not have access through a health plan, including one parent who was able to get treatment for all 3 of their children. We are proud to be able to support our community this way.” shared Dr. Boykin.

This year 294 team members from Taylor Dental and 22 other Benevis partner dental offices participated in Sharing Smiles Day. Since the program began, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief to more than 2,000 uninsured and underinsured patients across 16 states through the efforts of more than 1,200 volunteers.

According to data from the Health Policy Institute, 49.6% of children with Medicaid coverage did not receive dental care in the previous 12 months. “Oral health is critical for good overall health and quality of life for everyone. Poor oral health can increase the risks associated with chronic diseases including heart disease and diabetes,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, Benevis Chief Dental Officer. “Sharing Smiles Day provides a much-needed health service to our neighborhood families who may face gaps in coverage or insufficient dental insurance.”

For more information about Sharing Smiles Day, visit SharingSmilesDay.com.

About Taylor Dental & Braces

Taylor Dental & Braces is one of Louisianna's leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Taylor Dental & Braces seven locations serve over 26,000 children on Medicaid annually. Taylor Dental & Braces and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Taylor Dental & Braces, visit www.TaylorDentalGroup.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices focused on pediatric dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

