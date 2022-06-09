Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before August 5, 2022

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of those who acquired Digital Turbine Inc. (“Digital Turbine”) (NASDAQ: APPS) securities from August 9, 2021 through May 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 5, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Digital Turbine is a software company that delivers products to assist third parties in monetizing through the utilization of mobile advertising. The Company completed the acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS (“AdColony”) and Fyber N.V. (“Fyber”) on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release revealing that it will “restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company’s recently acquired businesses.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $1.93 per share, or approximately 7.09%, from $27.21 per share to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

