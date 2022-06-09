Notre Dame de Namur University Becomes the First West Coast University to House Afghan Refugees on Belmont Campus

Belmont, California, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) has announced the launch of a new pilot program to provide transitional housing to up to 36 Afghan refugees on its Belmont campus. It is the first university on the West Coast to offer such a program. Refugees are slated to arrive this month.

The program is a partnership between the university, Every Campus A Refuge (ECAR), and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), two national organizations that provide assistance to international refugees as they resettle in the United States. NDNU and the two organizations will collaborate to offer vital resources, including housing, food, and social support to refugees as they navigate a difficult resettlement process.

The refugees are admitted to the United States through the Biden Administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, a multi-agency initiative to assist vulnerable Afghan refugees to resettle in the United States. Many of the refugees worked alongside the United States government in Afghanistan, providing critical support for the past two decades. Refugees will live on campus for a period of up to 90 days as they transition into permanent housing.

“Afghan refugees escaped unimaginably dangerous circumstances during last year’s evacuation. As they begin to rebuild their lives here in Northern California, the support of our community is essential. We are grateful to NDNU for welcoming them to campus,” said Jordane Tofighi, IRC in Oakland Director.

“As a Catholic university dedicated to our founding core principles of social justice we are delighted to answer the call to act upon our stated values and advance our mission,” said NDNU President Beth Martin. “NDNU is committed to being a leader in values-based higher education and call on our peer institutions to join us in this important effort.”

Founded upon the values of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and rooted in Catholic tradition, NDNU values community engagement, social justice, and global peace. The work of ECAR and IRC represents the core values and mission of NDNU. NDNU and ECAR draw from Catholic tradition, emphasizing values of diversity, justice, and civic engagement.

“College campuses provide vital resources such as shelter, food, community support, and education which are necessities during the resettlement process. University and college campuses have so many assets to draw from to support our national and local resettlement efforts,” said Diya Abdo, founder and Director of ECAR.

