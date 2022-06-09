Magnus Financial Group Announces Michael Margiasso Has Joined the Firm as an Investment Operations Associate

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Michael Margiasso has joined the firm as an Investment Operations Associate.

Margiasso is a seasoned financial services professional with seven years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Magnus Financial Group, Margiasso was a Private Client Investment Associate at JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. Michael has financial services experience including investment operations and client onboarding.

"Michael adds new depth to our investment operations team," said Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, adding, "We are excited to have him roll up his sleeves and provide operational support to our advisory business."

Michael earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and completed his graduate studies with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Iona College. He has earned his Life/Health Insurance licensing and previously maintained securities Series 7 and 66 registrations.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

