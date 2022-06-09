Doctivity Secures Funding to Support Growth

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctivity Health™ Founding Partner Cathryn Connolley-Kluck, MHA, today announced the company has secured venture capital financing to support growth.

Doctivity is an intuitive cloud-based platform that increases revenues through service line optimization and referral management by reducing leakage, improving operating performance, and growing market share.

The solution overlays real-time financial, operating, and Electronic Health Record (EHR) information with targeted, all-payer claims data to provide actionable insights to provider organizations by identifying current market opportunities to improve the bottom line. To date, Doctivity's leadership has generated more than $60 million in new and unplanned revenues.

The financing round, co-led by Excelerate Health Ventures and Altitude Ventures, both leading digital healthcare-focused venture capital firms, will provide additional resources to scale the business.

Connolley-Kluck, who prior to Doctivity was Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Operations at Geisinger Health System, has been appointed President of Doctivity Health; and Haili Coombe, an experienced physician network executive and a key member of the management team, has been named Vice President, Client Engagement and Software Product Innovation.

"From our first day as a startup company, we have consistently focused on doing what is right to help our clients generate new revenue, improve operational performance, and create efficiencies so they have more time to ultimately enhance patient care," said Connolley-Kluck. "It's all about providing value in healthcare, and with this investment, Doctivity Health will broaden its current offering, enabling us to expand our reach and influence with healthcare providers."

"Doctivity focuses on actionable data and information to positively impact operating performance," said Michael Suk, MD, JD, FACS, Chairman, Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute. "With the resulting analysis, we were able to develop and implement specific plans that enabled us to increase volume and further our patient care mission."



About Doctivity Health

Doctivity Health provides a cloud-based software solution that focuses on actionable data and information to positively impact operating performance. It combines multiple data sets and sources into a single platform, so end users can access information in real-time to efficiently pivot management initiatives to improve operations and financial performance, monitor quality, build the business, and grow volume. Doctivity uses non-identified patient information only and does not require integration with clients' internal information technology systems. Learn more at https://www.doctivityhealth.com.



Contact: David Jolley | 570.814.3385

media@doctivityhealth.com

Vice President, Communications

