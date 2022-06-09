Christy Sports Announces New Hike & Bike Rental and Retail Offerings for Guests

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based Christy Sports today announces an exciting expansion of its renowned gear rental program with new offerings for the summer season: Hiking pack rentals and enhanced bike rentals. Bikes and hiking packs are now available to reserve online and in-store at select locations and will be supported with new retail offerings of hiking and biking apparel and gear available to purchase online at www.christysports.com . Continuing its mission to help people #stepoutside, Christy Sports now offers multiple categories for summer guests in the mountains.



The Christy Sports Difference no longer ends when the snow melts. Customers can now enjoy the same exceptional service and rental experience for hiking and biking in their favorite mountain resort towns that they have come to trust and expect for winter sports. Guests will always interact with friendly, knowledgeable staff to fit and recommend quality gear at an affordable price. The quick and seamless rental experience for the winter season is now creating fun and positive experiences for summer.

The expansion of summer rental and retail categories furthers the Christy Sports vision to create an exceptional experience for guests and help people #StepOutside throughout the year. Guests will have the ability to shop for bikes in all categories including mountain bikes, e-bikes and cruisers in sizes for the entire family. Head to toe hiking gear will be available in all sizes from top brands consumers have come to love and trust.

“We are thrilled to continue building our online offerings in hiking and biking this season,” said Harvey Bierman, Chief Digital Officer at Christy Sports. “It’s an exciting time as we provide guests with the ultimate outdoor experience year round.”

Christy Sports recently invested in a major digital transformation, creating a truly seamless online rental and shopping experience. The company is now leveraging this new and improved user experience to help guests make the most of their summer.

“Building on the momentum of a successful roll out of our new digitalized rental experience this past winter season, we’re excited to launch these new ‘try & buy’ offerings on our platform this summer,” said Matt Gold, CEO of Christy Sports. “Our commitment to providing the best outdoor customer service and experience year round will certainly shine through with the new Hike and Bike programs.”

In addition to being the go-to winter and outdoor specialist, Christy Sports also offers Patio Furniture at flagship stores in the Denver and Salt Lake City Metro areas throughout the summer months to continue inspiring guests to #StepOutside.

The brand new Hike and Bike rental and retail offerings are now available at 22 Christy Sports locations throughout Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Visit christysports.com to reserve rentals or shop now.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7672f0bb-9495-4596-be67-546166323944