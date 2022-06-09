Edf: Results of the option to receive the 2021 balance of the dividend in new shares

English French

Results of the option to receive the

2021 balance of the dividend in new shares

The option for the payment of the balance of the dividend in new shares was chosen by EDF’s shareholders: 93.28% of the rights were exercised in favor of a payment in shares following the option period which took place between 20 May and 7 June 2022 included.

In accordance with article L.232-18 of the French commercial Code and with article 25 of the Articles of Association, EDF’s General Shareholders’ Meeting of 12 May 2022 decided to pay a dividend in respect of the 2021 financial year for an amount of €0.58 per share conferring entitlement to the ordinary dividend, with an option for the payment in new shares of the Company of the outstanding balance of the dividend still to be paid, amounting to 0.28 euro per share conferring entitlement to the ordinary dividend.

The issue price of the new shares is €7.44 per share, equal to 90% of the average of the opening prices of the EDF shares listed on the Euronext Paris market over the twenty trading days prior to 12 May 2022, date of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, less the amount of the balance of the dividend, rounded up to the next highest euro cent.

This transaction will result in the issuance of 131,545,635 new shares (representing approximately 3.40% of the share capital, taking into account the issuance), to be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris starting on 13 June 2022. The new shares will confer the same rights (“jouissance courante”) and restrictions as existing common shares, as described in the Company’s Articles of Association and the 2021 universal registration document available on the Company’s website. The amount of the cash adjustment to be paid to shareholders who opted for the balance of the dividend payment in shares stands at around €130 and will take place as of 13 June 2022.

The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the 2021 balance of the dividend in shares amounts to around €71.6 million and the payment in cash will take place as of 13 June 2022.

