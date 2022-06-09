ALSTOM SA: 2021/22 Universal Registration Document available

2021/22 Universal Registration Document available
9 June 2022 – Alstom's 2021/22 Universal Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) on 9 June 2022.
This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The following information is included in the 2021/22 Universal Registration Document:
- the Annual Financial Report, including notably the consolidated financial statements, the statutory accounts, the related Statutory Auditors' reports and the management report,
- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,
- the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments, and
- the presentation of the share purchase programme.
