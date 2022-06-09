NETA Welcomes ECP Solutions as its Newest Corporate Alliance Partner

PORTAGE, Mich., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce ECP Solutions as its newest NETA Corporate Alliance Partner.



As a selective group of industry leading companies, NETA Corporate Alliance Partners make exceptionally important contributions to support the mission of the association. Suppliers of vital equipment and services, these organizations maintain awareness of testing industry needs and trends and are often at the forefront of pioneering next-generation technologies and business models that move the industry forward.

“ECP Solutions is extremely excited to join the ranks as a NETA Corporate Alliance Partner. We have been aligned with NETA ideals for years and are grateful for this opportunity to further support the organization's efforts to influence the quality, safety, and reliability across the industry. As a partner, our plan is to continue to make this vision a reality,” says Lane Batson, President of ECP Solutions.

Since 1957, ECP Solutions has been a trusted source for all things electrical. With extensive inventory and resources, including an impressive fleet of equipment and a highly knowledgeable team, the organization offers a wide variety of solutions ranging from sales and rentals to calibration, asset management, safety, vendor-managed solutions, and more. Focused on mitigating client operational expense and stress through a tailored approach, the team at ECP Solutions has developed multiple industry changing systems by utilizing revolutionary technology and solution-driven practices.

ECP Solutions joins nine other distinguished organizations as part of the invitation-only Corporate Alliance Partner Program. Other companies include intellirent, Protec Equipment Resources, AVO Training Institute, Utility Relay Company, Doble Engineering Company, OMICRON, MVA Diagnostics, A-Rent Test Equipment, and Circuit Breaker Sales, LLC.

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

