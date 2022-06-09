Trinity Highway Products to Rebrand as Valtir

Addison, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Highway Products LLC, a global supplier of commercial highway products, will change its name to Valtir LLC. The rebranding signals one of the final steps in Trinity Highway Products’ transition to a standalone company following its acquisition by Monomoy Capital Partners in 2021.

The new name reinforces Trinity Highway’s long-time commitment to be an industry leader and global supplier of commercial highway products. As Valtir, the company will continue to provide its customers with innovative roadway safety solutions and the highest level of customer service, product training, and education. In conjunction with the name change, Valtir has adopted “A Tier Above” as its new tagline to emphasize the company’s commitment to go beyond what is expected to deliver dynamic products and uncompromising service.

“Changing the name to Valtir and introducing our new brand into the marketplace reflects a key milestone for us,” said CEO Nick Verska. “With investments being made in long-term infrastructure, the company has significant potential for growth in current markets as well as additional industries. We deeply appreciate the confidence and relationships we have with employees, suppliers, and customers, and we look forward to building on our rich history under the new name.”

More information about the name change can be found at Valtir.com.

About Trinity Highway Products

Trinity Highway is an industry leader and global supplier of commercial highway products. Our core product lines include guardrail, end terminals, cable and steel longitudinal barriers, crash cushions, truck and trailer mounted attenuators, water-filled barricades, sign supports, and delineators. Visit trinityhighway.com to learn more.



