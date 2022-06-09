TILT Holdings Reports Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

PHOENIX, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announces the results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of TILT (the “Shareholders”) held virtually on Thursday, June 9, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by the Shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (i) to elect the directors of the Company to hold office until their successors are elected at the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) to appoint Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP (“MGO”) as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) the authorization of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) to fix MGO’s remuneration; and (iv) to approve certain amendments to the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended and restated on July 24, 2020 (the “Equity Incentive Plan”).

Election of Directors:

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Mark Scatterday, Tim Conder, Jane Batzofin, Mark J. Coleman, John Barravecchia, and D’Angela Simms, will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Appointment of Auditors:

MGO was appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Authorization of Auditor Remuneration:

The Board is authorized to fix MGO’s remuneration.

Amendment to Equity Incentive Plan:

Certain amendments to the Equity Incentive Plan were approved.

On June 9, 2022, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

