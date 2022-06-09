Children and Families Received Free Dental Care During Pine Dentistry & Braces-Sponsored Sharing Smiles Day

District Heights, Md., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pine Dentistry & Braces, in partnership with dental practice support organization Benevis, helped provide free dental care and treatment to over 200 children and adults across the nation during its annual Sharing Smiles Day event. Sharing Smiles Day, held on May 22, 2022, provides an opportunity for uninsured or underinsured children and adults to receive dental care and treatments at no cost, including dental exams and cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. The event started in 2015 to support Pine Dentistry & Benevis’ belief that every family has the right to quality dental care in a convenient, safe, and supportive environment.

Four dentists from Pine Dentistry volunteered their time, Dr. Zakiya Scott, Dr. Alireza Aram, Dr. Nam Hee Kim, and Dr. Hee Jin Kwon were four of 30 dentists who provided free dental services for Sharing Smiles Day. “It was great supporting the community with Sharing Smiles Day. Our team had a wonderful time providing care for children and adults who did not have access through a health plan,” shared Dr. Kwon.

This year 294 team members from Pine Dentistry and 22 other Benevis partner dental offices participated in Sharing Smiles Day. Since the program began, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief to more than 2,000 uninsured and underinsured patients across 16 states through the efforts of more than 1,200 volunteers. “I am so proud of my team of dentists and volunteers. They graciously gave of their time and provided care to more than 85 children and adults on Sharing Smiles Day 2022. Our dentists are truly amazing. I am so proud of the work they do for our community,” said Dr. Zakiya Scott, District Dental Director.

According to data from the Health Policy Institute, 49.6% of children with Medicaid coverage did not receive dental care in the previous 12 months. “Oral health is critical for good overall health and quality of life for everyone. Poor oral health can increase the risks associated with chronic diseases including heart disease and diabetes,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, Benevis Chief Dental Officer. “Sharing Smiles Day provides a much needed health service to our neighborhood families who may face gaps in coverage or insufficient dental insurance.”

