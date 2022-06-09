Impressive Lineup of Down Syndrome Experts Announced for the GLOBAL Roundtable at the NDSC Annual Convention in New Orleans

Denver, CO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) has announced its impressive lineup of Down syndrome experts who will present at the upcoming GLOBAL Research and Medical Care Roundtable at 11am on Thursday, June 23rd at the NDSC Annual Convention, held at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The GLOBAL Roundtable is one of many long-term collaborations between GLOBAL and the NDSC and has now educated over 2,000 attendees on the most current and important Down syndrome research and medical care topics. The GLOBAL Roundtable is a key benefit included in the cost of the NDSC Annual Convention registration. Lunch and a coffee/snack break are included.

The GLOBAL Roundtable will kick-off with welcome addresses from Jordon Kough, Executive Director of NDSC, Bryn Gelaro, Senior Director of Research & Medical Care at GLOBAL, and Taylor Murphy, a GLOBAL self-advocate. Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL President & CEO, will moderate the important gathering.

“Our GLOBAL Roundtable has developed a dedicated following, so we are thrilled to be back in-person to present an unforgettable conversation with Down syndrome experts about the latest and most important research and medical care affecting our children and adults,” says GLOBAL President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten. “With the publishing of the new American Academy of Pediatrics health guidelines for children with Down syndrome and our newly published family-friendly GLOBAL Adult Guideline, the timing of our roundtable couldn’t be more meaningful.”

GLOBAL Roundtable Down Syndrome Experts :

Nicole Baumer, MD, MEd - Important Updates in Pediatric Care & Potential Therapeutics in Learning, Memory and Behavior for Children with Down Syndrome

Director, Down Syndrome Program, Boston Children’s Hospital; Assistant, Department of Neurology and Developmental Medicine Center. Instructor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School



Peter D. Bulova, MD - Understanding the Co-Occurrence of Disease in People with Down Syndrome & the GLOBAL Adult Care Guideline

Professor of Medicine, Director of the International Scholars Program, Director of Outpatient Procedure Clinic, Coordinator of the Internal Medicine Medical Student Interest Group, Co-Director of the Magee Center for Women with Disabilities, and Director of the University of Pittsburgh Adult Down Syndrome Center



Joaquín Espinosa, PhD - Promising Research & Clinical Trials that Aim to Elongate Life and Improve Health Outcomes

Executive Director for Science at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, co-Leader of the Molecular Oncology program at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, and founding Director of the Functional Genomics Facility at the University of Colorado



Sigan L. Hartley, PhD - Alzheimer’s and Down Syndrome: Sleep, Physical Activity and Cognitive Biomarkers

Associate Professor, Human Development and Family Studies, Associate Director, Training, Waisman Center; Associate Professor, 100 Women Distinguished Chair in Human Ecology, Director of SoHE Graduate Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison





Melissa Parisi, MD, PhD - NIH Down Syndrome Research Funding; INCLUDE Update & Community Participation

Chief of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Branch at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development (NICHD)



Jonathan D. Santoro, MD - Regression/Disintegrative Disorder in Individuals with Down Syndrome: The Latest Research

Medical Director, Neuroimmunology and Demyelinating Disorders Program; Attending Physician, Division of Neurology; Assistant Professor of Neurology, Keck School of Medicine of USC

Seating is limited, so it’s important for interested convention attendees to register for the GLOBAL Roundtable as soon as possible. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Convention, which is the largest conference for people with Down syndrome in the world, attracting thousands of attendees every year.

To register or learn more about the GLOBAL Roundtable and GLOBAL speakers, visit: bit.ly/GLOBALRoundtableNDSC

To learn more about GLOBAL’s important workshops and deep dives at the NDSC, bit.ly/2022NDSC-GLOBALWorkshops

For more information about the NDSC 50th Annual Convention, visit: bit.ly/NDSC50Convention

