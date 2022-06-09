Latin America Data Center UPS Market to Reach $180 Million by 2027. Brazil to Grow at a CAGR of 11.37% During 2022-2027– Arizton

Chicago, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report, Latin America data center UPS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.75% during 2022-2027. Increased data centre investments, power outages due to an unstable power grid, and the adoption of innovative UPS technology, such as lithium-ion and grid interactive UPS systems, are all driving UPS adoption in Latin America.



Nickel-Zinc, and Prussian Blue sodium-ion based UPS systems are the emerging trend in the market. Brazil is the major contributor, adding over 90 MW of IT load in 2021, followed by Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and other Latin American countries.

Latin America Data Center UPS Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2027) $180 Million MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027) 285.5 MW CAGR (2022-2027) 9.75% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS UPS Battery Technology, UPS System, Tier Standard, and Region COUNTRIES COVERED Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Rest of Latin America

Data center market is growing rapidly across Latin America. Furthermore, in the coming years, data center operators will be investing in mega and hyperscale data center facilities in Latin America. In addition to set up microgrids and producing energy locally, data center operators are also procuring redundant power infrastructure, including UPS systems, to power their facilities. This is creating revenue opportunities for UPS systems manufacturers, further leading to growth in the market. Moreover, the growth of the <=500 kVA UPS systems will be higher among prefabricated data center operators rather than the traditional brick-and-mortar facilities.

Key Highlights

Brazil leads UPS investment in Latin America, contributing to over 45% of the market share in 2021. The Latin American region is expected to witness an absolute growth of around 75% between 2021 and 2027 in terms of UPS adoption.

The Latin America data center UPS market is dominated by VRLA batteries, accounting for over 70% of the market share. The adoption of lithium-ion based UPS systems and is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The UPS with a capacity of =500kVA is the most popular in the Latin America data center UPS market, owing to their widespread use in both smaller edge data center facilities and row and rack level UPS systems by hyperscale operators such as Google and Microsoft.

Some key vendors that operate in the Latin America data center UPS market include ABB, Eaton, Huawei, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv, among others. Most of these vendors offer both, traditional as well as innovative UPS solutions, such as UPS systems of lease, to customers.

How VRLA-based UPS System Gaining Popularity?

Most data center operators have adopted VRLA-based UPS systems, which provide benefits such as lower CAPEX. However, due to several limitations, such as the limited lifespan and higher OPEX of VRLA-based UPS systems, numerous UPS-based innovations have been introduced into the market. Vendors operating in the data center UPS market have started providing lithium-ion UPS systems, effective alternatives to VRLA battery systems. Currently, almost all vendors are offering lithium-ion-based UPS systems for data centers, which will aid in the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Brazil to Hold the Largest Share in the Latin America Data Center UPS market

Brazil’s data localization law, the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), was implemented in the country in August 2020 which will boost data center growth in the country. Autoridade Nacional de Proteção de Dados (ANPD) will take care of supervision, and enforcement of sanctions.

The data center UPS market in Brazil is expected to reach $91.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.37%. VRLA is the market leader in Brazil's data center UPS industry. Brazil's data center business is expected to be among the first to adopt upgraded UPS technology. The market for lithium-ion batteries will expand to increase the performance of data center facilities during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Huawei Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Aten

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

KOHLER

Marathon Power

Narada

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

SolarEdge Technologies

Toshiba



Segmentation by UPS Battery Technology

Lithium-Ion

Flywheel

VRLA



Segmentation by UPS System

<=500 kVA

>500─1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA



Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Segmentation by Region

Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Chile Rest of Latin America



