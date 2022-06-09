Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Donald Streu
|19,077,129
|99.53%
|90,357
|0.47%
|Dennis Balderston
|19,143,486
|99.87%
|24,000
|0.13%
|Werner Zoellner
|19,084,129
|99.57%
|83,357
|0.43%
|Andrew Judson
|19,066,205
|99.47%
|101,281
|0.53%
