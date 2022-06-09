Condor Announces Director Election Results

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Donald Streu19,077,12999.53%90,3570.47%
Dennis Balderston19,143,48699.87%24,0000.13%
Werner Zoellner19,084,12999.57%83,3570.43%
Andrew Judson19,066,20599.47%101,2810.53%

