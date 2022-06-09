Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022:



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Donald Streu 19,077,129 99.53% 90,357 0.47% Dennis Balderston 19,143,486 99.87% 24,000 0.13% Werner Zoellner 19,084,129 99.57% 83,357 0.43% Andrew Judson 19,066,205 99.47% 101,281 0.53%

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.