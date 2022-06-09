New 24/7 Streaming Video Channel PrayTV Launches This Week From World's Leading Prayer App

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five years after launching what has become the world's leading faith-based and Bible audio content app, Pray is moving into the video streaming space with PrayTV, bringing its members' favorite preachers, Bible teachers and worship leaders to the new visual platform.

Recognizing that video is the primary way we communicate as a nation, PrayTV was created as another way to help support members' worship and prayer practice, providing another channel to enrich their faith, learn from others and feel part of a community, Pray leaders share.

"Linear TV has seen a drastic decline in viewership as people's attention continues to shift to mobile and connected devices," said Ryan Beck, Chief Technology Officer. "PrayTV brings faith video content not just into the homes of Americans, but into the hands of every Christian around the world."

In addition to inspirational sermons from favorite pastors, the new PrayTV 24/7 streaming channel will include worship music videos from some of the nation's top Christian bands, along with motivational messages inspired by the Bible from popular faith leaders and Bible teachers. Pastors include Ed Young Sr., Jeff Schreve, Jack Graham, Ed Young Jr., Troy Brewer, Matt Brown, Beth Jones, and many more. Worship bands include Eagle Brook Music, Fellowship Creative, OpenDoor Worship, Nigel "Legin" Anderson and Valley Worship, among others.

"We are so excited to be a part of the new PrayTV platform and the variety of content it includes to help encourage people for growing in their faith," Dr. Ed Young said. "We are grateful for how we will be able to help them feel connected and inspired throughout their day, reaching them in a more visceral way than through audio content alone."

PrayTV is available for free for everyone who downloads the app at https://link.pray.com/AppDownload.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. It recently launched a 24/7 live streaming video channel, PrayTV. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more at www.alarryross.com/pray-com.

