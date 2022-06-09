Piedmont Office Realty Trust Secures a Fortune 500 Company Corporate Relocation

Atlanta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, today announced that it has secured the corporate relocation for 55,000 RSF of Builders FirstSource, a Fortune 500 company, to 6031 Connection Drive, part of the larger Las Colinas Connection project. With the relocation of Builders FirstSource, this brings an additional Fortune 500 company to the Irving - Las Colinas area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Builders FirstSource to Las Colinas Connection,” said Damian Miller, Piedmont’s Senior Vice President – Southwest Region, “6031 Connection Drive provides them the opportunity to access some of the area’s best talent and design space to meet their needs while additionally offering their employees a modern workplace focused on wellness, productivity, and efficiency.”

“We’re proud to reaffirm our commitment to Texas with the relocation of our corporate headquarters to Las Colinas,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “The new office provides our team members with an exceptional work environment and offers flexibility for us to expand our team to meet growing business needs. Most importantly, the space strengthens our ability to collaborate and be more efficient as we continue providing industry-leading service and solutions to professional home builders and remodelers.”

Las Colinas Connection provides tenants with a differentiated setting featuring outdoor seating areas and nearby walking trails. The property is WELL Health-Safety Rated and features a newly renovated lobby and common areas, updated fitness center, enhanced conference center, and a modern grab-and-go market. This location provides direct access to Highway 114 and 161 George Bush Freeway, DFW Airport, and over 60 nearby amenities located within 1.5 miles of the building. It also serves as home to companies such as Gartner and Epsilon and continues to attract corporate users for their headquarter needs.

“Builders FirstSource is the perfect tenant for Las Colinas Connection. The property has always served as a home to corporate headquarters, so adding an additional headquarters to the roster was a huge win for ownership and the City of Irving. We are grateful to the Colliers team for providing the opportunity,” said Sarah Kennington of Thirty-Four Commercial.

“Builders FirstSource is a growing company, with quality services and products that are in high demand throughout the country. On behalf of the City of Irving, we thank the company for choosing Irving-Las Colinas for its new corporate headquarters,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “We look forward to building a partnership and integrating Builders FirstSource and its employees into the community soon.”

“We’re excited to welcome Builders FirstSource, a quality Fortune 500 corporate headquarters to our community,” said Beth A. Bowman, President & CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. “This relocation is another testament to Irving-Las Colinas’ reputation as the Headquarters of Headquarters. With access to a large, highly-skilled workforce, ease of connectivity and innovative transportation options, various housing choices and desirable amenities, we’re certain Builders FirstSource will enjoy in its new home, in Irving-Las Colinas.”

Travis Ewert and Billy Vahrenkamp with Colliers represented Builders FirstSource in the transaction. Sarah Kennington and Bryce Jackson with Thirty-Four Commercial along with Joel Pustmueller with JLL represented Piedmont Realty Trust.

