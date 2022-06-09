Chair and CEO Ann Hand Headlines Metaverse Panel at the Bloomberg Technology Summit

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, shared her expert thoughts and insights at the recent invite-only Bloomberg Technology Summit.



The panel, entitled Gaming and the Metaverse – Real or Just Playing?, examined technological accelerations that are paving the way for a new phygital reality - particularly within gaming. Joining Ms. Hand on the panel was Brad Oberwager, Executive Chair of Linden Lab. The two leaders discussed the recent explosion of innovation in this space, and how the metaverse promises to blur the line between digital and physical. To view the entire panel discussion, please click HERE .

Following the panel, Ms. Hand joined Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang for an exclusive sit-down interview to discuss in greater detail the metaverse, open world games, and how Super League sits squarely inside this brave new world. Watch the complete interview HERE .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com .