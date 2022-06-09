Satori Wins Esteemed Global InfoSec Award At RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , creator of the first Universal Data Access Service for cloud-based data stores, is proud to announce it has won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Market Leader in Data Governance.



“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. The competition was impressive and we’re honored to be recognized by leading infosec experts from around the globe,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and Co-founder of Satori . “Data access and data governance need to work in harmony. This award is further proof that Satori’s automated and secure data access solution is what companies need to finally stop worrying about cumbersome manual processes and free up time to focus on innovation and growth.”

In a recent “State of Data Security Operations” survey , conducted by Satori in partnership with Data Science Connect, 62% of respondents said that meeting security and compliance requirements slows down their data projects.

To address this gap, Satori’s solution treats security as an inherent part of data operations instead of something that is added reactively. By automatically integrating security at every phase of the data lifecycle and centralizing data governance, Satori helps reduce adverse effects like project delays and compliance risks. Satori’s built-in reporting and monitoring provides a real-time audit trail and visibility into the usage of all data so that companies meet regulatory compliance requirements.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Satori is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Satori is honored to be included among this prestigious group of winners .

About Satori

Satori is the developer of a universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, mySQL, MariaDB, CockroachDB and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners and YL Ventures. Secure access to sensitive PII, health and financial data in minutes with Satori. Start the free test drive at satoricyber.com .

