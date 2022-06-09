Viemed Healthcare Announces Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LAFAYETTE, La., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation’s largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022 (the “Meeting”) in Lafayette, Louisiana. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 25,092,560, representing 63.86% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.



Election of Directors

The eight candidates nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and listed in the Company’s management information and proxy circular dated April 29, 2022 (the “Circular”), were elected by at least a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Casey Hoyt 22,347,069 96.61% 783,691 3.39% W. Todd Zehnder 22,276,980 96.31% 853,780 3.69% William Frazier 22,327,086 96.53% 803,674 3.47% Randy Dobbs 22,746,517 98.34% 384,243 1.66% Nitin Kaushal 13,939,694 60.26% 9,191,066 39.74% Timothy Smokoff 21,990,301 95.07% 1,140,459 4.93% Bruce Greenstein 21,499,058 92.95% 1,631,702 7.05% Sabrina Heltz 22,237,707 97.23% 893,053 3.86%

Appointment of Auditors

The Company’s shareholders have approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and authorized the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.‎

For further information, please contact:‎

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

‎905-326-1888‎

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.‎

‎337-504-3802‎

investorinfo@viemed.com