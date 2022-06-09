TridentCare Expands Commercial Presence as Demand for On-Site Occupational Health Increases

SPARKS, Md., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, is teaming up with Worksite Medical, a leader in mobile medical surveillance services, to provide episodic and annual X-rays, ultrasounds, respiratory fittings and other on-site services for employer-sponsored clinics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of change across the healthcare industry. When it comes to employer-sponsored clinics, employers want safe, easily accessible and quality healthcare, while at the same time minimizing risk to the business and its employees. With on-site diagnostic services, employees receive the high-level, quality care they deserve without having to travel off-site or take time off to complete the health-mandated requirements of their job, while employers enjoy the benefit of minimal interruption to employee productivity.

"We are very excited and thankful for the opportunity to work with an industry leader like Worksite Medical, which shares the same vision and high level of commitment to deliver quality healthcare wherever and whenever it is needed," says TridentCare COO Jeff Hooper. "After 25 plus years of successfully providing services to Skilled Nursing Facilities and other long-term care sites, it is a natural progression to broaden our client base and strategically position the company for future growth. "

Based in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Worksite Medical provides mobile health testing services that help employers of all sizes and industries maintain compliance with specific state and federal workforce health and safety standards.

"We look forward to working with TridentCare, now and into the future," said Anthony Santilli, Chief Executive Officer at Worksite Medical. "With TridentCare's national presence and proven operational know-how for one-stop-shop diagnostics, we can deliver an end-to-end solution to an even wider base of employer customers.

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

