Fortis Inc. Announces Redemption Price of Its 2.85% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 12, 2023

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") announced today the redemption price for its outstanding 2.85% Senior Unsecured Notes due December 12, 2023 (the "Notes"). The redemption of all $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes was announced by the Corporation on May 9, 2022 and is effective as of today (the "Redemption Date").

The redemption price is $1,013.977 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which includes interest accrued to but excluding the Redemption Date in the amount of $13.977. The redemption price has been calculated in accordance with the terms of the base indenture and supplemental indenture governing the Notes between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, both dated as of December 12, 2016.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $58 billion as at March 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

