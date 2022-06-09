Pathfinders Recovery Center Stands Tall Among Best Trauma Treatment Centers In Colorado

Aurora, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Aurora, Colorado based Pathfinders Recovery Center is reaching out to bring its suitability for trauma-informed treatment to the public eye. As one of the best trauma treatment centers in Colorado, their services represent a great opportunity for local residents as well as those traveling from out-of-state. Pathfinders Recovery Center has earned its place by using evidence-based practices to treat PTSD and other forms of trauma to get to the root of issues and allow clients to move forward in their lives.

Pathfinders Recovery Center says, “Traumatic events can change people’s lives, and more often than not, these changes occur in a negative manner. A lot of people process trauma through addiction, so it is not uncommon to see people suffering from both issues concurrently. While many people believe that PTSD is caused by very specific events, such as military service, the truth is that it can come from a variety of sources, and they can carry with them long term effects.”

As the organization points out, even events that may seem outwardly innocent can carry with them the potential for PTSD in the long term. PTSD can linger for years, and in fact, many people may not even realize that they have it. It can lead to a lot of problems in the long run, such as a lack of ability to participate in society. This in turn will cause many sufferers of traumatic disorders to turn to addictive substances to relieve their frustration with the world around them. Unfortunately, the result is a lot of people who suffer from both PTSD and substance use disorder.

The destructive potential of PTSD means that proper trauma treatment and care is very important. If properly handled, the right treatment can help nip a lot of PTSD-related issues in the bud and ensure a better life for people suffering from PTSD, but even those who have been dealing with PTSD for a long time stand to benefit a lot from trauma treatment.

Trauma treatment seeks to help people overcome their PTSD in a positive, healthy manner. As PTSD is unique to each individual, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment; it requires a solution that targets the issues each person must face. A good PTSD treatment regime is flexible, involves a lot of personal attention and one-to-one time with therapists and elicits the support of a solid community.

Pathfinders Recovery Center explains that both psychotherapy and medication play a part in treating PTSD. Antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication help ease some of the short-term symptoms of the disorder. Another method of treatment that helps is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). This type of therapy offers a way for those suffering from trauma to have some agency in their triggers. By figuring out what leads to PTSD episodes, they can spot those triggers early. The understanding is that managing the thoughts behind these triggers can influence the outcome.

As an addition to their residential offerings of medical detox and inpatient treatment for alcohol and substance treatment (both for those suffering with PTSD and others), Pathfinders Recovery Center also has one of the best IOP programs in Denver. IOPs, or Intensive Outpatient Programs, are designed as a 'step down' from residential care for those completing inpatient treatment (or a less structured alternative for working clients who may have been unable to attend residential treatment).

Typically, IOP programs last a few weeks and can serve as either the primary treatment after detox or a continuing treatment method after residential treatment has been completed. IOPs are built to be flexible and offer patients the best option for visiting a treatment center within their schedule. Since most patients are trying to cope with re-entering the world and holding down a job, IOP gives them the support they need through therapy while not infringing on their lives. One of the core focuses of IOP treatment is preventing relapse from external stimuli, and much of the discussion might center around managing the triggers that could lead to relapse.

For those struggling with alcohol in the Denver region, the Pathfinders team presents a wide-ranging guide to Denver AA meetings, and they encourage their readers to find out more about this valuable support option for sobriety. Those who are interested in learning more about Pathfinders Recovery Center and the range of treatment options they provide are welcome to visit their website for more information. They may also get in touch with the team via phone for questions or Admission details. Pathfinders Recovery Center also maintains a presence on social media.

