Plumbing Industry Has a Role to Play in Contributing to a Responsible and Sustainable Future

SYDNEY, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late last year, Master Plumbers' Association Queensland (MPAQ) and Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia (PIPA) joined forces with Iplex, Reece, Tradelink and Vinidex to launch the Construction Plastics Recycling Scheme in Queensland, with funding support from the Queensland Government. According to the leading plumber Port Stephens wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, the scheme highlights the need to educate and change behaviours across the industry.

The scheme was developed to help industry understand the volume of available PVC off-cuts and fittings from construction sites. With most plastic pipes installed throughout Australia being 100% recyclable, waste such as off-cuts should be captured and diverted from landfill. The Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia says PVC pipes can be recycled six to seven times without significant reduction in pipe material quality requirements.

Collection sites set up as part of the scheme have made it easier for the construction industry to divert their PVC off-cuts from landfill to be recycled. With clear benefits to the scheme, The Plumbing Life Saver hopes similar programs can eventually be introduced throughout Australia.

By shifting to a circular economy model where resources are reclaimed and recycled in an endless loop, the construction industry can move away from its current wasteful linear economy. While there is a widespread perception that virgin materials are better than recycled in the industry, The Plumbing Life Saver believes it comes down to education and availability.

Initiatives such as the Construction Plastics Recycling Scheme can help the industry make meaningful steps towards becoming more sustainable, says The Plumbing Life Saver, who hopes to see the construction industry become more green, sustainable and committed to creating a circular economy.

