Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New CFO

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Florence as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Corporation, effective immediately, replacing Sead Hamzagic who is stepping down as CFO to pursue other opportunities.

Greg Florence is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 30 years of business and financial experience in various sectors including upstream oil and gas. Mr. Florence has held several senior management positions with public and private companies, including CFO, Corporate Secretary, Director Investments, and Vice President marketing and Corporate Development.

The board welcomes Mr. Florence and wishes to thank Mr. Hamzagic for his contribution since joining the company in 2020.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Louisa DeCarlo

Telephone (403) 618 2113

Email louisa@danrichresources.com

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE