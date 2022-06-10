Enefit Green production data - May 2022

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 99.4 GWh electricity during May 2022 or 10% more than in the same period last year. The result was driven by 9.6% higher wind energy and 40.3% higher solar energy production, in both cases mainly from Estonian assets. The average recorded wind speed was 6.2 m/s and 6.0 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 5.8 m/s and 6.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms in May 2021).

Heat energy production decreased 3.3% y-o-y to 50.5 GWh in May 2022.

Pellet production decreased by 23.2% y-o-y to 10.8 thousand tonnes in May 2022. The volatile y-o-y comparisons of pellet production volumes during last two months are mainly related to planned maintenance stop timing difference between two years.





May 2022 May 2021 Change, % Electricity production by countries, GWh Estonia 62.6 51.0 22.6% Lithuania 31.1 33.3 -6.6% Latvia 3.0 3.6 -16.7% Poland 2.7 2.5 9.7% Total 99.4 90.4 10.0% Electricity production by segment, GWh Wind 79.5 72.5 9.6% Cogeneration 15.3 14.6 4.7% Solar 4.6 3.3 40.3% Other 0.1 0.1 16.4% Total 99.4 90.4 10.0% Heat energy, GWh 50.5 52.2 -3.3% Pellets, th t 10.8 14.1 -23.2%





