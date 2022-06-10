Supervisory Council members resignation notices has been received

English Lithuanian

On 9 June 2022 Šiaulių bankas AB (hereinafter – the Bank) has received notifications of Arvydas Salda and Martynas Česnavičius about their resignation from the Bank’s Supervisory Council members.

"After three decades of working at the Bank and completing important stages of the Bank's development, part of which is greater clarity regarding the long term shareholder structure and strategic perspective, I have decided to pass my work to others and open a new page in the Bank's development. I see that colleagues in the Bank's Supervisory Council are ready to continue the proper work of the Council, and in the near future the Bank will also start the process of selecting and appointing new members of the Supervisory Council," says Arvydas Salda.

"We are grateful to Mr. Salda and Mr. Česnavičius for their huge contribution to the growth of the Bank. We will continue our work and ensure the smooth performance of the functions of all management chains before and after this planned change," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of the Bank.

4 August 2022 is the last day of Arvydas Salda and Martynas Česnavičius term of office as a member of the Supervisory Council of the Bank. The Bank will inform about the appointment process of new members separately.