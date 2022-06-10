Proactive news headlines including Kaiser Reef, Okapi Resources, Eastern Metals and Critical Resources

Sydney, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU, ASX:) has continued to deliver high-grade gold intersections, including a best intersection of 1.92 metres at 43.2g/t gold, from its ongoing diamond drilling program at its A1 Mine in eastern Victoria. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is about to kick off a summer field exploration program across its exploration projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has completed an initial reconnaissance visit ahead of the upcoming work programs planned by the company at the Neutral Junction Station-Barrow Creek area in the Northern Territory. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has intersected further high-grade intersections of base and previous metals in sulphide mineralisation during diamond drilling at the Gibson prospect of the Halls Peak Project in New South Wales. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is set to spud its maiden serenity helium exploration Sammons 315310C well targeting the Lyons formation at Las Animas County in Colorado. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) welcomes the latest assays from its 100% owned Millrose gold project, on the north-east flank of the Yandal Belt, which reveal wide, high-grade gold. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) predicts the production cost of flake graphite co-product from its Kasiya rutile operation will require some of the lowest expenditure in the global market, estimated at US$352 per tonne in operating costs. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has achieved a key development milestone by completing the manufacturing and quality release for the CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) viral vector. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) is set to drill its two Sunburst Formation horizontal wells, known as Gemini, and two Glauconitic Formation horizontal wells, Pisces, in the coming weeks. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has been awarded three co-funding grants through the Northern Territory Geological Survey’s (NTGS) Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations (GDC) program. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE)’s Abujar Gold Project in Côte D’Ivoire, West Africa, is on schedule and within budget to pour first gold in the fourth quarter of this calendar year – unlocking the value of its 3.45-million-ounce gold resource. Click here

