Shift-by-Wire System Market Size to Reach Worth US$ 2118.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.5% | Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Challenges, Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Global “Shift-by-Wire System Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Shift-by-Wire System industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Shift-by-Wire System market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Shift-by-Wire System market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Shift-by-Wire System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Scope of the Shift-by-Wire System Market Report:

Shift-by-wire is the system by which the transmission modes are engaged/changed in an automobile through electronic controls without any mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission. The transmission shifting was traditionally accomplished by mechanical links to put the vehicle in Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive positions through a lever mounted on the steering column or a gear shifter near the center console.



The Shift-by-Wire System industry can be broken down into several segments, Joystick, Rotatory, etc.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Shift-by-Wire System market size is estimated to be worth US$ 658.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2118.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.5% during the review period.



As for the Global Shift-by-Wire System market, there are several key manufacturers like ZF, Kongsberg, Ficosa, etc. The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.



Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Shift-by-Wire System, with a consumption market share nearly 41 %. The second is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 30%.



Based on type, Joystick is more popular in Europe than other types. Joystick is the largest market segment of Shift-by-Wire System, with a consumption market share over 65%.



According to the application, Oil-fueled Vehicle is the largest market segment, with a consumption market share nearly 92%.

The Major Players in the Shift-by-Wire System Market include: The research covers the current Shift-by-Wire System market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

Ficosa Internacional SA

Tokai Rika

GHSP

KOSTAL Group

Eissmann Group Automotive

Küster Holding GmbH

Sila Group

Curtiss-Wright

ATSUMITEC CO.LTD

Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD

Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd.

NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Joystick

Rotary

Lever

Button

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Oil-Fueled Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

The Shift-by-Wire System Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Shift-by-Wire System business, the date to enter into the Shift-by-Wire System market, Shift-by-Wire System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

