Appointment of Auditor of Akropolis Group, Uab

English Lithuanian

UAB “Vilniaus prekyba” being the sole shareholder of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (hereinafter – the Company) adopted resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB (legal entity code 111473315) as the audit firm of the Company to perform the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company and the audit of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.







For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt