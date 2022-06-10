Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia at EHA 2022

- The study completed enrollment with 73 patients in April 2022 -



- As of the data cutoff of 29 April 2022, bomedemstat demonstrated durability of response with 81% of patients achieving normalized platelet counts for at least 12 weeks -

- 58% of patients treated with bomedemstat experienced symptomatic improvement, defined as a decrease in Total Symptom Score, at 24 weeks -

- Both JAK2 and CALR mutation burdens were decreased during treatment with bomedemstat -

- The EHA data cut represents the last presentation before an End of Phase 2 meeting with FDA expected in 2H22 -

- Company to host virtual investor event on Saturday,11 June 2022 at 10:30 AM ET-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and other bone marrow diseases, today presented updated positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET).

The data were presented in a poster session during the 30th European Hematology Association Annual Meeting and Congress (EHA) taking place 9-12 June 2022. A Phase 2 data set with a cut-off of 1 November 2021 was previously presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in December 2021.

Updated Highlights (available data as of 29 April 2022):

Enrollment completed with 73 patients in April 2022

Of the 32 patients treated with bomedemstat for more than 24 weeks: 97% (31/32) achieved platelet count reduction to ≤ 400 x 10 9 /L. 94% (30/32) achieved platelet count reduction to ≤ 400 x 10 9 /L with no thromboembolic events, the primary efficacy endpoint of this study. 81% (26/32) of patients achieved a durable response, defined as platelet count of ≤ 400 x 10 9 /L for at least 12 weeks.

Of the 31 patients with Total Symptom Score (TSS) data available at 24 weeks: 58% (18/31) showed a decrease in TSS. 32% (10/31) showed improvements ≥ 10 points, one component of the ELN criteria for response.

Importantly, platelet response rates were similar across all genotypes identified in the study (CALR, JAK2V617F, MPL and triple negative). Additionally, 67% (16/24) patients demonstrated a net decrease in mutation allele frequencies including both CALR and JAK2.



“I am genuinely thrilled with the results of our ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of bomedemstat in essential thrombocythemia (ET) that continues to support the tremendous potential of our drug candidate. Based on the most recent data cutoff for this Phase 2 trial, as monotherapy in patients with ET who have failed a standard-of-care treatment, bomedemstat demonstrated both favorable platelet and white count reduction and sustained durability of treatment effects,” said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr. MD, CEO of Imago. “Having now completed, indeed exceeded, our target enrollment in the study, we remain on track for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA later this year. Based on our clinical results to date and our productive interactions with regulatory authorities, we are excited about the upcoming Phase 3 registrational trial.”

Safety & Tolerability

Bomedemstat was generally well-tolerated with no safety signals identified per the Safety Advisory Board.

The most common adverse events (AEs) (>20%) regardless of causality were dysgeusia (altered taste), fatigue, constipation, and arthralgia.

There were 19 reported serious adverse events (SAEs), 6 of which were deemed drug-related by the Investigator in 5% (3/67) of patients.

14 patients have discontinued treatment, with 10 due to AEs (1 death from aspiration pneumonia unrelated to bomedemstat), 2 due to withdrawal of consent, and 2 due to investigator decision.

Details on the Imago EHA Presentation

Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Session: 16. Myeloproliferative neoplasms – Clinical

Presenter: Francesca Palandri, M.D., Ph.D., Institute of Hematology “L. & A. Seràgnoli” Sant’Orsola-Malpighi University Hospital, Bologna, Italy

Date & Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:30 AM ET

For further details, please see the EHA 2022 abstract and presentation on the Imago website here.

Virtual Investor Event Details

Individuals interested in listening to the event at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, 11 June 2022 may do so by dialing (844) 348-6880 for domestic callers, or +1 (914) 800-3944 for international callers, and reference conference ID: 3493998; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: www.imagobio.com. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company’s website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Imago’s Phase 2 Essential Thrombocythemia Program

Essential thrombocythemia (ET) is a rare blood cancer resulting in the overproduction of platelets which increases the risk of blood clots and bleeding. It is one of the myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) family of rare bone marrow diseases and affects approximately 80,000 – 100,000 patients in the U.S. Imago BioSciences is developing bomedemstat (IMG-7289), an orally administered LSD1 inhibitor, as a potential therapy for patients with ET.

This Phase 2 multi-center, open-label study was designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacodynamics of bomedemstat, an oral inhibitor of lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) (www.clinicaltrials.gov Identifier NCT04254978). Eligible patients aged 18 or older with ET who had failed at least one standard therapy and required treatment in order to lower their platelet count were considered for participation in this study. Exploratory assessments include the serial measurement of mutant allele frequencies and changing plasma cytokine profiles. The trial is being conducted in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Australia. Imago announced first patient dosed on October 1, 2020. As of April 29, 2022, the trial completed enrollment with 73 participants.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.imagobio.com, www.myelofibrosisclinicalstudy.com, www.etclinicalstudy.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagoBioRx, Facebook and LinkedIn.

