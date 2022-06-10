English Swedish

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, June 10, 2022

Acarix signs additional commercial agreement in US and receives order for CADScor®System in Louisiana.

Acarix continues the US expansion with another commercial partnership now covering Louisiana and parts of Mississippi. This partnership with Bio-Rhythms Inc provides access to cardiology clinics, emergency departments and primary care clinics in geographic areas with high medical need for rapid and cost-effective rule-out of coronary artery disease.

Louisiana is among the top 5 US states based on death due to heart disease. The volume of patients and the need for rapid assessment and rapid rule out is high. Acarix’s CADScor®System has a strong potential to be a valuable aid in the rapid assessment of these patients and rule out those at low risk, creating more efficiency and focus on patients that need cardiovascular medical attention.

“My cardiology practice at Louisiana Heart Center is very busy and we welcome this new technology to help assess patients quickly. We have received reimbursement payments from insurance companies, which indicate their validation of the technology. With the CADScor®System, we expect to be able to give patients at low-risk rapid response and peace of mind, while we also starting to see greater efficiency in the cardiac care that we provide to our patients” says Dr Marc Bernstein, MD, FACC, FCCP, FSCAI in Slidell, Louisiana.

“I am delighted to be working with Acarix on introducing CADScor®System in Louisiana and Mississippi. The novel AI based acoustic technology brings significant value to physicians assessing chest pain patients. I have been in cardiology sales for 40 years and have not seen such game changing technology since the introduction of balloon angioplasty.” comments Robin Karas, President at Bio-Rhythms, Inc.

“I am very impressed with the network and relationships that Bio-Rhythms has with our key audiences. Working together with Bio-Rhythms, we will not only be able to impact patients’ lives, but also cardiac care delivery in these states”, comments Helen Ljungdahl Round, President and CEO of Acarix.

For more information contact:

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, email: helen.round@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment