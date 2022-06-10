New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL E-BIKE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977642/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Electric motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters have gained significant attention as efficient & reliable light motor vehicles (LMVs).These vehicles also enable the users to reduce their carbon footprints.



Furthermore, to encourage environment-friendly modes of commute, governments of various countries offer benefits via a reduction in registration tax and other liabilities.

Furthermore, fuel combustion increases global carbon emissions, which has been a major concern for environmentalists for the past few decades.These concerns have accelerated the demand for electric vehicles globally, thereby supplementing the market growth.



In addition, electric bicycles have gained significant popularity in the past few years, and their adoption has increased rapidly across the continents in response to economic or environmental concerns and design & performance gains.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global e-bike market growth evaluation entails the assessment of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World. Europe is leading the market in terms of revenue and volume, growing at a CAGR of 11.19% and 11.52%, respectively, by 2030. The growth is driven by the high demand for e-bikes among office-goers and government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The e-bike market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several local e-bike manufacturers.Sustainable competitive advantage through innovation is high, as many manufacturers are trying to develop independent technologies.



The intensity of industry rivalry is moderate.

Some of the key companies operating in the global market include NIU International, Panasonic Corporation, Silence Urban Ecomobility, Yadea Group Holding Ltd, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ACCELL GROUP

2. BMZ GMBH

3. BROSE FAHRZEUGTEILE SE & CO KG

4. DERBY CYCLE

5. FUJI-TA BICYCLE CO LTD

6. GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD

7. GOLDEN WHEEL GROUP

8. HERO ELECTRIC

9. JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO LTD

10. LG CHEM

11. NIU INTERNATIONAL

12. PANASONIC CORPORATION

13. QWIC

14. RIESE & MUELLER

15. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

16. SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD

17. SHIMANO INC

18. SILENCE URBAN ECOMOBILITY

19. STROMER

20. TREK BICYCLE CORPORATION

21. VANMOOF

22. VMOTO LIMITED

23. YADEA GROUP HOLDING LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________