GLOBAL ELECTRIC POWER DISTRIBUTION AUTOMATION SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

Electric power distribution systems are vital components of electrical power networks supplying electricity to users. Likewise, automation in distribution systems enables utilities to develop flexible distribution system control, utilized to enhance efficiency, reliability, as well as service quality.

The rise in demand for energy efficiency is a key factor attributable to the growth of electric power distribution automation systems.The automation systems eradicate the exposure of electric equipment’s manual handling, consequently reducing the loss of energy in the process.



Furthermore, the growing use of renewable energy necessitates higher maintenance and increased costs for the present technology usage.As a result, energy efficiency is crucial.



In this regard, real-time monitoring of power usage across the distribution feeder offers data that enables end-users to track energy consumption patterns, assign usage, and allocate accountability to first-line supervisors as well as daily operating personnel, thus minimizing overall costs.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global electric power distribution automation systems market growth analysis comprises the assessment of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.34% during the forecasted years. The regional market’s growth is accredited to the rise in electricity demand across developing nations, rapid urbanization in India and China, and economic advancement in rural areas.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industry rivalry is very high in the global electric power distribution automation systems market. The market is characterized by intense competition, with several well-established players dominating the industry.

Some of the top players operating in the market are ABB LTD, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, etc.



