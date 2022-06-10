New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284616/?utm_source=GNW





The global transformer winding machines market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2021 to $0.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market is expected to grow to $1.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



The transformer winding machines market consists of sales of transformer winding machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce coils for transformers.Transformers winding machines or coil winding machines are used for winding of coil on the bobbin (the cylindrical platform on which the copper coil is winded) to make a transformer.



They are also used for winding coils for toroidal transformers that have copper wire wrapped around a cylindrical core.



The main types of transformer winding machines are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.Automatic transformer winding machines are digitally controlled winding machines that are efficient.



These automatic transformer winding machines help to cut down on electricity waste. The duty level types are light-duty, medium-duty, and high duty The various applications involved are power, automobile, electrical, electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the transformer winding machines market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the transformer winding machines market over the coming years.In electric vehicles, the auxiliary battery provides electricity to power the vehicle, and the car charger port is used to connect to an external power source to charge the vehicle.



Charging stations are connected to the grid, which requires transformers to efficiently operate the power supply.The increased demand for transformers propels the requirement for transformer winding machines.



For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales increased to 2.1 million in 2019, representing a 40% year-on-year increase. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the transformer winding machines market.



The growing technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the transformer winding machines market.Major companies operating in the transformer winding sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the transformer winding market to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2021, BTSR International, an Italy-based manufacturer of electronic sensors for quality control in manufacturing, launched its CWF 2000 device based on multi-patented system technology. Its design and execution enable it to feed the wire consistently and uniformly, regardless of the wire’s speed, which is linked to the machine speed and coil size, as well as the coil section or shape.



In June 2021, KAMIC Group AB, a Sweden-based company that manufactures communication equipment acquired Talema Group for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, KAMIC Group AB expands its geographical presence which adds value to the existing business.



Talema Group is a US-based manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors, and chokes with associated design work.



The countries covered in the transformer winding machines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284616/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________