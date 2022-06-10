New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284614/?utm_source=GNW





The global advanced packaging technologies market is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $5.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The market is expected to grow to $8.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.



The advanced packaging technologies market consists of sales of advanced packaging technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various packaging techniques based on parameters such as power consumption, operating conditions, measurable size, and cost. Advanced packaging technologies are a collection of techniques that include 2.5D 3D-IC, wafer-level packaging, and more. It allows integrated circuits to be enclosed in a casing, which avoids metallic parts from corroding and physical damage.



The main types of advanced packaging technologies are 3D integrated circuits, 2D integrated circuits, 2.5D integrated circuits, and other types. The 3D integrated circuit provides high bandwidth, small form factor, and multi-function integration in packaging. The various types of products include active packaging, smart and intelligent packaging, and are implemented in various verticals such as automotive and transport, consumer electronics, industrial, IT and telecommunication, and other end-user industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the advanced packaging technologies market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the advanced packaging market in the coming years.Any electronic equipment intended to be bought and used by end-users or individuals for regular and non-commercial/professional purposes is referred to as consumer electronics (CE).



Electronic devices must give more functionality with more processing power and faster speeds, resulting in increased module complexity.Advanced packaging technologies provide very reliable materials, function well, and are minimal in cost.



For instance, global consumer electronics revenues are predicted to expand by 3.6% year over year (YoY) to $1.06 trillion in 2021. Additionally, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, in 2019, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) industry were valued at $10.93 billion (Rs. 76,400 crores), and it is predicted to double by 2025, reaching $ 21.18 billion (Rs. 1.48 lakh crore). Therefore, the growing demand for consumer electronics propels the growth of the advanced packaging market.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the advanced packaging technologies market.Major companies operating in the advanced packaging technologies sector are focused on developing technological solutions for advanced packaging to expand their leadership in semiconductor solutions.



For instance, in May 2021 Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company launched Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), an advanced chip packaging technology for high-performance applications. Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), a 2.5D packaging technology improves communication and power effectiveness among logic and memory chips and is projected to be widely used in sectors such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and the largest data center applicants.



In December 2020, Graham Partners, Inc, a US-based private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies acquired flexible packaging converting the business from Berry Global for an undisclosed amount.The flexible packaging converting business will be combined with Graham Partners’ flexible packaging portfolio company, Advanced Barrier Extrusions LLC.



Through this acquisition, ABX expands geographically, adds attractive categories such as personal care and healthcare packaging, and increases its revenue by over $200 million, according to Graham Partners. Berry Global is a US-based manufacturer and marketer of advanced plastic packaging products.



The countries covered in the advanced packaging technologies market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





