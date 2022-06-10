KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 9 June 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
|99.42%
|0.58%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2021
|97.07%
|2.93%
|3
|To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company
|97.13%
|2.87%
|4
|To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company
|98.39%
|1.61%
|5
|To elect John Chiplin as a Director of the Company
|97.71%
|2.29%
|6
|To elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company
|97.81%
|2.19%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|97.43%
|2.57%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.33%
|0.67%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|98.62%
|1.38%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|95.66%
|4.34%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|91.33%
|8.67%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY as soon as reasonably practicable.
10 June 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850