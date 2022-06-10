AGM Statement

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 9 June 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202199.42%0.58%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202197.07%2.93%
3To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company97.13%2.87%
4To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company98.39%1.61%
5To elect John Chiplin as a Director of the Company97.71%2.29%
6To elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company97.81%2.19%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company97.43%2.57%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.33%0.67%
9Authority to allot shares98.62%1.38%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights95.66%4.34%
11Authority to purchase own shares91.33%8.67%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY as soon as reasonably practicable.

10 June 2022

