KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 9 June 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 99.42% 0.58% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2021 97.07% 2.93% 3 To re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company 97.13% 2.87% 4 To re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company 98.39% 1.61% 5 To elect John Chiplin as a Director of the Company 97.71% 2.29% 6 To elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company 97.81% 2.19% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 97.43% 2.57% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.33% 0.67% 9 Authority to allot shares 98.62% 1.38% 10 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 95.66% 4.34% 11 Authority to purchase own shares 91.33% 8.67%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY as soon as reasonably practicable.

10 June 2022

