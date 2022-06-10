Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Havsudden Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Patricia Allam
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15999/6/6
Transaction date: 2022-06-07
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000523170
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 700 000 Unit price: 100 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 700 000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
