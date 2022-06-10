English Finnish

Managers’ transactions

June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.



Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Pasanen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikko Pasanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16024/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000523170

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 000 Unit price: 100 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.

