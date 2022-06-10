New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284611/?utm_source=GNW

The global ultra high temperature (uht) processing market is expected to grow from $4.17 billion in 2021 to $4.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The market is expected to grow to $7.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.



The UHT processing market consists of sales of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to sterilize liquid food such as milk, soups, and sauces by heating over 135?C to kill bacteria. UHT processing offers the same bactericidal effect as in-container sterilizing at a lower temperature for a longer time, but it generates far less chemical change, resulting in a higher-quality product.



The main types of UHT processing markets are homogenizers, heaters, flash cooling, aseptic packaging, and other types.A homogenizer is a device that achieves liquid dispersion by pushing the mixture through a narrow orifice at high pressures.



The products of the UHT processing market are liquid form and semi-liquid form and operated in direct form and indirect form. The various applications involved are milk, dairy desserts, juices, soups, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for dairy products is expected to drive the growth of the ultra-high temperature (UHT) market in the coming years.Dairy products are commonly classified as foods derived from the milk of mammals.



The sterilization of food before packing, followed by filling into pre-sterilized containers in a sterile setting, is the foundation of ultra-high temperature (UHT).UHT technology is commonly used in the dairy industry around the world and is utilized in several product categories.



For instance, in 2020, gross dairy exports from the USA reached $6.4 billion, a rise of 9% over 2019. Moreover, according to a 2019 report by Rabobank, a US-based financial services company, the demand for dairy products in India propelled by 4% in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for dairy products fuels the growth of the ultra-high temperature (UHT) market.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market.Major companies operating in the ultra-high temperature (UHT) sector are focused on developing technological solutions for ultra-high temperature (UHT) to strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2020, Tetra Pak, a Sweden-based food packaging and processing company that offers direct and indirect UHT processing methods launched a new, first-of-its-kind low-energy processing line for juice, nectar, and still drinks (JNSD) that will revolutionize beverage processing.Using a combination of pasteurization, filtration, and UV technology, this technology redefines the process by treating drinks in two different streams.



Furthermore, in May 2020, Tetra Pak company introduced an indirect UHT unit Intelligent Customisation, which provides food and beverage industries with custom-made processing technologies.



In October 2020, ProMach, a US-based packaging machinery company acquired Statco-DSI for an undisclosed amount.The addition of Statco-DSI expands ProMach’s systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing, enhancing ProMach’s capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.



Statco-DSI is a US-based company that manufactures UHT-based thermal processing systems and casers for the dairy industry.



The countries covered in the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





