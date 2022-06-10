New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fans and Blowers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284610/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Garden Denver Inc, Greenheck Fan Corporation, and Howden Engineering Limited.



The global fans and blowers market is expected to grow from $6.68 billion in 2021 to $6.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The market is expected to grow to $7.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.



The fans and blowers market consists of sales of fans and blowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to overcome the airflow resistance caused by components such as ducts and dampers. Fans and blowers are machines that provide ventilation, the flow of air (or gas) required for cooling, exhausting, and conveying, and are also used in industrial process requirements.



The main types of fans and blowers are centrifugal fans and blowers, axial fans and blowers, and other types.Centrifugal fans and centrifugal blowers are air-moving pumps or motors, used for moving air through a duct.



The various applications involved are industrial, commercial, and other applications. The distribution channels are online and offline.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fans and blowers market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Growing commercial kitchens across the globe are expected to contribute to the growth of the fans and blowers market.Commercial kitchens including culinary kitchen, shared kitchen, kitchen incubator, food innovation center are fully stocked preparatory kitchen which is created for shared use.



It also includes ghost kitchens which are stripped-down commercial kitchen facilities with no dine-in option.Most of these kitchens require at least one upblast exhaust fan and hood system to keep the air clean and reduce the chance of a dangerous grease fire.



According to a 2019 Restaurants Canada survey, nearly 17% of Canadian restaurants were planning on launching a ghost kitchen within the next two years. Thus, rising commercial kitchens worldwide will increase the demand for fans and blowers over the forecast period.



Technological advancements are shaping the fans and blower’s market.Companies manufacturing fans and blowers have introduced technologies such as liquid cooling technology for better performance.



For instance, in September 2020, Boyd Corporation, a US-based company, has designed a low-profile cooling ultra-thin and lightweight blower, using liquid cooling technology. These are as thin as 3mm which functions well in high pressure and provides cooling while maintaining the durability and are designed in thin and ultra-thin profiles which are ideal for the smaller, more powerful devices.



In December 2020, the Greenheck Group, a US-based company manufacturing air movement and control equipment announced the acquisition of Metal Industries, for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Greenheck aims to expand its brand portfolio offering of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment.



Metal Industries, Inc. is a US-based company that offers fans and blowers, air distribution products, an air terminal units.



The countries covered in the fans and blowers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



