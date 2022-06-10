Press release - Shareholders meeting June 2022

English French

Press release - Paris, June 10th, 2022

SMCP Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 9th, 2022

The Annual General Meeting of SMCP shareholders was held in Paris on June 9, 2022, chaired by Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

63.98% of SMCP's share capital participated in this General Meeting.

The results of the votes on the resolutions are presented in the appendix to this press release. In particular, the General Meeting approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ratified the co-optation of Ms. Isabelle Guichot, Chief Executive Officer of SMCP, as a director.

The presentation and the webcast will be also available on SMCP's website.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 44 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chétrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

Appendix

Results of the votes of the combined general meeting of shareholders of SMCP held on 9 June 2022

Rés.







1



2



3



4



5



6



7



8



9



10



11



12



13



14



15



16



17



18



19



20



21



22



23



24



25



26



27



28



29



30



31



32



33 Type







ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT For







46 929 967



46 931 860



47 100 636



38 586 521



47 027 292



47 070 965



39 246 372



35 298 150



35 561 104



38 814 188



38 816 329



47 053 077



46 633 790



44 444 309



43 871 779



43 871 980



43 870 430



46 560 210



46 609 138



46 385 251



43 441 139



43 359 604



46 029 996



46 963 889



45 446 114



42 522 328



42 790 697



45 410 248



38 065 904



38 537 693



47 045 449



39 388 117



47 073 525 Against







12 153 307



12 153 307



12 154 556



12 152 957



12 226 568



12 178 429



19 323 974



20 433 957



20 434 092



20 434 092



20 434 492



12 179 141



12 618 402



14 808 918



15 377 741



15 375 383



15 376 143



12 684 567



12 619 915



12 155 837



12 156 090



12 608 070



12 159 140



12 288 224



13 124 759



13 173 429



13 172 578



12 751 878



12 671 550



12 203 490



12 206 545



19 866 101



12 154 352 Abst.







180 696



178 803



8 778



10 872



10 110



14 576



11 257



8 687



15 690



15 690



13 149



31 752



11 778



10 743



14 450



16 607



17 397



19 193



34 917



40 515



143 565



43 212



19 841



11 857



10 730



45 037



47 611



46 851



12 896



9 167



11 976



9 752



36 093 Tot. Votes







59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



50 750 350



59 263 970



59 263 970



58 581 603



55 740 794



56 010 886



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970



58 581 603



55 740 794



56 010 886



58 208 977



59 263 970



58 581 603



55 740 794



56 010 886



58 208 977



50 750 350



50 750 350



59 263 970



59 263 970



59 263 970 F%







79,43%



79,43%



79,49%



76,05%



79,37%



79,45%



67,01%



63,34%



63,51%



65,51%



65,51%



79,44%



78,70%



75,01%



74,05%



74,05%



74,05%



78,59%



78,69%



79,24%



78,14%



77,47%



79,10%



79,26%



77,59%



76,35%



76,46%



78,08%



75,03%



75,95%



79,40%



66,47%



79,48% A%







20,57%



20,57%



20,51%



23,95%



20,63%



20,55%



32,99%



36,66%



36,49%



34,49%



34,49%



20,56%



21,30%



24,99%



25,95%



25,95%



25,95%



21,41%



21,31%



20,76%



21,86%



22,53%



20,90%



20,74%



22,41%



23,65%



23,54%



21,92%



24,97%



24,05%



20,60%



33,52%



20,52%

