Press release - Shareholders meeting June 2022

Paris, FRANCE

Press release - Paris, June 10th, 2022

SMCP Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 9th, 2022

The Annual General Meeting of SMCP shareholders was held in Paris on June 9, 2022, chaired by Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

63.98% of SMCP's share capital participated in this General Meeting.

The results of the votes on the resolutions are presented in the appendix to this press release. In particular, the General Meeting approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ratified the co-optation of Ms. Isabelle Guichot, Chief Executive Officer of SMCP, as a director.

The presentation and the webcast will be also available on SMCP's website.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 44 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chétrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

Appendix

Results of the votes of the combined general meeting of shareholders of SMCP held on 9 June 2022

Rés.

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33 		Type

 

ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT 		For

 

46 929 967

46 931 860

47 100 636

38 586 521

47 027 292

47 070 965

39 246 372

35 298 150

35 561 104

38 814 188

38 816 329

47 053 077

46 633 790

44 444 309

43 871 779

43 871 980

43 870 430

46 560 210

46 609 138

46 385 251

43 441 139

43 359 604

46 029 996

46 963 889

45 446 114

42 522 328

42 790 697

45 410 248

38 065 904

38 537 693

47 045 449

39 388 117

47 073 525 		Against

 

12 153 307

12 153 307

12 154 556

12 152 957

12 226 568

12 178 429

19 323 974

20 433 957

20 434 092

20 434 092

20 434 492

12 179 141

12 618 402

14 808 918

15 377 741

15 375 383

15 376 143

12 684 567

12 619 915

12 155 837

12 156 090

12 608 070

12 159 140

12 288 224

13 124 759

13 173 429

13 172 578

12 751 878

12 671 550

12 203 490

12 206 545

19 866 101

12 154 352 		Abst.

 

180 696

178 803

8 778

10 872

10 110

14 576

11 257

8 687

15 690

15 690

13 149

31 752

11 778

10 743

14 450

16 607

17 397

19 193

34 917

40 515

143 565

43 212

19 841

11 857

10 730

45 037

47 611

46 851

12 896

9 167

11 976

9 752

36 093 		Tot. Votes

 

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

50 750 350

59 263 970

59 263 970

58 581 603

55 740 794

56 010 886

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970

58 581 603

55 740 794

56 010 886

58 208 977

59 263 970

58 581 603

55 740 794

56 010 886

58 208 977

50 750 350

50 750 350

59 263 970

59 263 970

59 263 970 		F%

 

79,43%

79,43%

79,49%

76,05%

79,37%

79,45%

67,01%

63,34%

63,51%

65,51%

65,51%

79,44%

78,70%

75,01%

74,05%

74,05%

74,05%

78,59%

78,69%

79,24%

78,14%

77,47%

79,10%

79,26%

77,59%

76,35%

76,46%

78,08%

75,03%

75,95%

79,40%

66,47%

79,48% 		A%

 

20,57%

20,57%

20,51%

23,95%

20,63%

20,55%

32,99%

36,66%

36,49%

34,49%

34,49%

20,56%

21,30%

24,99%

25,95%

25,95%

25,95%

21,41%

21,31%

20,76%

21,86%

22,53%

20,90%

20,74%

22,41%

23,65%

23,54%

21,92%

24,97%

24,05%

20,60%

33,52%

20,52%

 

