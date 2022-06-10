Press release - Shareholders meeting June 2022

Press release - Paris, June 10th, 2022
SMCP Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 9th, 2022
The Annual General Meeting of SMCP shareholders was held in Paris on June 9, 2022, chaired by Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
63.98% of SMCP's share capital participated in this General Meeting.
The results of the votes on the resolutions are presented in the appendix to this press release. In particular, the General Meeting approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ratified the co-optation of Ms. Isabelle Guichot, Chief Executive Officer of SMCP, as a director.
The presentation and the webcast will be also available on SMCP's website.
ABOUT SMCP
SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 44 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chétrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).
CONTACTS
|INVESTORS/PRESS
|SMCP
|BRUNSWICK
|Mathilde Magnan
|Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15
| +33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00
|Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57
|mathilde.magnan@smcp.com
|smcp@brunswickgroup.com
Appendix
Results of the votes of the combined general meeting of shareholders of SMCP held on 9 June 2022
| Rés.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
| Type
ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD ORD EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT EXT
| For
46 929 967
46 931 860
47 100 636
38 586 521
47 027 292
47 070 965
39 246 372
35 298 150
35 561 104
38 814 188
38 816 329
47 053 077
46 633 790
44 444 309
43 871 779
43 871 980
43 870 430
46 560 210
46 609 138
46 385 251
43 441 139
43 359 604
46 029 996
46 963 889
45 446 114
42 522 328
42 790 697
45 410 248
38 065 904
38 537 693
47 045 449
39 388 117
47 073 525
| Against
12 153 307
12 153 307
12 154 556
12 152 957
12 226 568
12 178 429
19 323 974
20 433 957
20 434 092
20 434 092
20 434 492
12 179 141
12 618 402
14 808 918
15 377 741
15 375 383
15 376 143
12 684 567
12 619 915
12 155 837
12 156 090
12 608 070
12 159 140
12 288 224
13 124 759
13 173 429
13 172 578
12 751 878
12 671 550
12 203 490
12 206 545
19 866 101
12 154 352
| Abst.
180 696
178 803
8 778
10 872
10 110
14 576
11 257
8 687
15 690
15 690
13 149
31 752
11 778
10 743
14 450
16 607
17 397
19 193
34 917
40 515
143 565
43 212
19 841
11 857
10 730
45 037
47 611
46 851
12 896
9 167
11 976
9 752
36 093
| Tot. Votes
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
50 750 350
59 263 970
59 263 970
58 581 603
55 740 794
56 010 886
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
58 581 603
55 740 794
56 010 886
58 208 977
59 263 970
58 581 603
55 740 794
56 010 886
58 208 977
50 750 350
50 750 350
59 263 970
59 263 970
59 263 970
| F%
79,43%
79,43%
79,49%
76,05%
79,37%
79,45%
67,01%
63,34%
63,51%
65,51%
65,51%
79,44%
78,70%
75,01%
74,05%
74,05%
74,05%
78,59%
78,69%
79,24%
78,14%
77,47%
79,10%
79,26%
77,59%
76,35%
76,46%
78,08%
75,03%
75,95%
79,40%
66,47%
79,48%
| A%
20,57%
20,57%
20,51%
23,95%
20,63%
20,55%
32,99%
36,66%
36,49%
34,49%
34,49%
20,56%
21,30%
24,99%
25,95%
25,95%
25,95%
21,41%
21,31%
20,76%
21,86%
22,53%
20,90%
20,74%
22,41%
23,65%
23,54%
21,92%
24,97%
24,05%
20,60%
33,52%
20,52%
Attachment