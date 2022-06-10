New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284330/?utm_source=GNW

The ethylene-vinyl acetate market consists of sales of ethylene-vinyl acetate products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is an elastomeric copolymers of ethylene and vinyl acetate used to produce rubber-like materials.Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is an elastomeric polymer that provides durability, crack resistance, and flexibility to certain materials.



It is an ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer with a vinyl acetate concentration ranging from 10% - to 40%. EVA has improved stress crack resistance and can maintain flexibility without the use of plasticizers throughout a wide temperature range of 60°C to 150°C.



The main types of ethylene-vinyl acetate are very low-density ethylene vinyl acetate, low-density ethylene vinyl acetate, medium density ethylene vinyl acetate, and high-density ethylene vinyl acetate.Low-density ethylene vinyl acetate is a polymer of low-density polyethylene and vinyl acetate.



It has high mechanical strength and flexibility at low temperatures, is more resilient than PVC and more flexible than LDPE, and has a higher permeability to water vapor and gases. The different applications include film, foam, hot melt adhesives, wire and cable, extrusion casting, and solar cell encapsulation and are used in various end-use industries including footwear and foams, packaging, agriculture, photovoltaic panels, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene vinyl acetate market in 2021. The regions covered in the ethylene-vinyl acetate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand from the packaging industry is contributing to the growth of the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) market.The rise in the demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate is being witnessed in the packaging sector due to more online purchasing during the covid crisis.



Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) is the most prevalent polymer employed in hot melt adhesives for packaging applications.Packaging in EVA has good water resistance, corrosion resistance, easy processing, anti-vibration, and thermal insulation.



They are strong, reusable, and delightful in appearance, and they are popular mostly among consumers. For instance, according to Smithers, a US-based provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, packaging demand across the globe reached $917.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $1.05 trillion by 2024. The increasing demand for the packaging materials and the positive growth of the packaging industry during the forecast period will further propel the growth of the ethylene-vinyl acetate market.



The introduction of new technologies for the production of ethylene-vinyl acetate is a key trend gaining popularity in the ethylene-vinyl acetate market.Companies involved in the production of ethylene-vinyl acetate are introducing new technological processes in their production facilities to improve manufacturing performance and meet the growing need of EVA in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, LyondellBasell, a Netherlands-based chemical company revealed that Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co.Ltd, a China based oil and natural gas company introduced LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology in two different production lines at a new plant.



The process technique will be used to make low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with vinyl acetate comonomer on a 200 KTA LDPE line and a 300 KTA LDPE and ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer (EVA) line.



In May 2019, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), a Saudi Arabia based chemical company, has concluded its multibillion-dollar merger with Sahara Petrochemicals Company. According to a regulatory filing, Sipchem has changed its name to Sahara International Petrochemical Company after raising $1.9 billion (SAR7.3 billion) in paid-up capital. This acquisition is consistent with Sipchem Vision 2030’s strategic goal of establishing a national company with strong local and international reach in a sector highlighted as a priority for Saudi Arabia’s future economy. Sahara Petrochemicals Company is a Saudi Arabia based company that manufactures ethylene vinyl acetate.



The countries covered in the ethyl vinyl acetate market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



