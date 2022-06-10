New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coupling Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899305/?utm_source=GNW
Global Coupling Agents Market to Reach $581.4 Million by 2026
Coupling agents represent advanced compounds intended to achieve a chemical bonding between two materials, primarily organic and inorganic materials like a polyolefin and other polymer. Available in liquid, granular and powdered forms, coupling agents are known to exhibit superior conformability with resins, polymers and natural or synthetic waxes. Coupling agents promote adhesion and ensure a stable bonding by lowering the interfacial tension between particulate or fibrous inorganic components and organic matrix polymers. These characteristics make the suitable for filled and reinforced plastics. Coupling agents are widely used in applications requiring strong bond between natural polymers and inorganic substrates. Some of the typical applications of these agents include in-filled polymer frameworks such as thermoplastics and thermosets. These agents are commonly used in fiber-reinforced plastics and rubber products that hold important applications with the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$467.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$581.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Sulfur Silane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$169.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl Silane segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Coupling Agents market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $103.7 Million by 2026
The Coupling Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$108.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market is experiencing a continuous expansion on account of rising demand for these products from various end-use industries, supportive regulations and increasing awareness regarding different benefits of using coupling agents. The market also gains from increasing use of sophisticated materials in different end-use industries along with strong focus of automakers on fuel efficiency and road safety. Stringent regulations and ongoing efforts to improve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the market demand. In addition, rising awareness pertaining to the use of coupling agents for exploiting energy applications such as solar and wind is bound to benefit the market over the coming years. Moreover, rising adoption of green tires within the automotive industry, product innovations and increasing use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries are expected to prevent attractive opportunities for market participants. Over the years, research and development initiatives of manufacturers have led to the rollout of advanced coupling agents with improved processing characteristics and higher efficiencies. Some of the improved characteristics include enhanced shelf stability, filler dispersion, rheology control, and fewer mixing steps and faster cure that allow improved cost savings. Some of the coupling agents are environmentally friendly and offer limited VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions.
Epoxy Silane Segment to Reach $116.2 Million by 2026
In the global Epoxy Silane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Advanced Polymer, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gelest, Inc.
- Hexpol Compounding HQ sa
- Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
- JNC Corporation
- Momentive Inc.
- Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
- Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Rayton chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Wacker Chemie AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Coupling Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Slowdown in Major End-use Sectors and Impact on Silane Coupling
Agents
Automotive Industry
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry
Global Paints and Coatings Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Adhesives & Sealants
Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Coupling Agents: An Introduction
Select Applications of Coupling Agents by End-Use Sector:
A Snapshot
Types of Silane Coupling Agents
Market Outlook
Silane Coupling Agents Market on Upswing following COVID-19
Setback
Asia-Pacific Remains An Important Regional Market
High Production Costs: A Major Challenge
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ever-increasing Demand placed on Tires by Modern Vehicles to
Drive Growth
Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight
for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Growing Usage of Green Tires to Steer Demand
Silane Coupling Agents Feel the Heat as Tire Industry Grapples
with COVID-19 Impact
Regulatory Emphasis on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Emission
Control Augurs Well for Market Growth
Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to Set Perfect
Stage for Growth
Strong Contribution from Rebound in Asia
Strong Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive Growth
Recovery in Construction Activity Fuels Paints & Coatings Demand
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &
2021
Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand
for Coupling agents
Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Silane Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Electronic
Applications
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand for Silicone
US Consumer Electronics Market in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018,
2020 and 2022
Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical
Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials to Restrain Growth
Efforts to Spearhead Sustainability to Impact Applications of
Coupling Agents in Plastic Industry over Long-Term
Growing Demand for Fiberglass Composites to Lend Opportunities
Global Automotive Materials Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Composite Material
Coupling Agents Enhance Surface Conditioning in Dentistry
A Review of COIVD-19 Impact on Dental Care Industry
% Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental
Offices: April 2020 - Jan 2021
Growth in Wind Energy Market Spur Demand for Silane Coupling
Agents
Annual Wind Capacity Additions (in GW): 2014-2022
Growing Investments in Solar Energy as a Reliable Source of
Clean Energy to Drive Growth
Annual Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW): 2015-2022
Silane Coupling Agents for NFPCs: A Review
Silane Coupling Agents Finds Use in Optical Materials and Nano
Composites
Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals
Synthesis Applications
Relevance of Coupling Agents in Cosmetics Industry Bodes Well
