New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catalyst Regeneration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899184/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Catalyst Regeneration Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Catalyst regeneration process is intended to restore catalytic properties of spent catalysts, and involves surface coatings and thermal treatment for eliminating absorbed species. The process is garnering increasing attention owing to its compelling merits such as cost optimization, green credentials and recyclability. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing refining capacity across emerging regions and rising focus on refinery continuous catalyst regeneration process in both developed and developing regions. Factors such as notable expansion of refining capacity for addressing rising demand for lower sulfur fuels and implementation of stringent environmental regulations are bolstering the market growth. Rising population and rapid industrialization in Asia and robust demand from diverse industry verticals such as chemical, polymer and refinery are creating new business opportunities for providers of catalyst regeneration process. The strong focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization are paving way for broader adoption of the process. The market gains from stringent norms related to carbon emissions and waste disposal that are prompting industries to process spent catalyst waste prior to disposal.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catalyst Regeneration estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Off-Site Regeneration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Site Regeneration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.6% share of the global Catalyst Regeneration market. Offsite represents a dominant segment and growth is being influenced by high catalyst activity, and rising demand for high hydrogen purity and higher aromatic content.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $911.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Catalyst Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$911.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.54% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Regulations in the US classify spent catalysts as hazardous waste owing to their self-heating properties and toxic chemicals. These guidelines are poised to create strong demand for catalyst regeneration. Industries in emerging regions pay more attention to regenerated catalysts owing to their lower costs.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Al Bilad Catalyst Co. Ltd.
- Albemarle Corporation
- AMETEK.Inc.
- BASF SE
- BUCHEN-ICS GmbH
- CORMETECH, Inc.
- EBINGER Katalysatorservice GmbH & Co. KG
- Eco-Rigen S.r.l.
- Eurecat S.A.
- Haldor Topsoe A/S
- Porocel Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899184/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Catalyst Regeneration - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Catalyst Regeneration Posts a Recovery After a Brief COVID-19-
Led Hiatus
Catalyst Regeneration: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Products Elevates Demand for
Petroleum Refining Catalysts and Catalyst Regeneration
Technologies
Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day
(2020-2040)
Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In Million Barrels) Per Day
for the Years 2018-2022
Continuous Catalytic Regeneration Gains Significance
Increasing Demand for Energy and Growth Opportunities Ahead
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil
Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030
and 2040
Stringent Regulations Steer Adoption
Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009
Through 2020
Catalyst Regeneration Tethers on Edge of Ongoing Switch to
Lower Carbon Fuels
New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth in the
Post COVID-19 Period
Rising Refinery Demand for Offsite Catalyst Regeneration
Emphasis on Cost Optimization Elevates Demand
Rising Uptake of Perchloroethylene in Catalyst Regeneration
Growing Adoption of Regeneration Process in Chemical &
Environmental Catalytic Applications
Decreasing Refinery Margins Fuel Demand for Catalyst Refining
Big & Unique Challenges Indicating Potholes Ahead for Global
Oil Refining Industry
Research Focus on New Technologies
New Acetic Acid Based Regeneration Technology for Regenerating
Catalysts
Selective Impregnation® Catalyst Regeneration Process of Cormetech
Catalytic Regeneration with Moving Belt Technology
Market Challenges and Issues
Technologies to Eliminate Toxic Materials Hinder Growth
Growing Relevance of Rejuvenation Method: Growth Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Site Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Off-Site Regeneration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-Site Regeneration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Site Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Site Regeneration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Site Regeneration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Refineries & Petrochemical
Complexes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Environmental by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by Type -
Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by Type -
Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site
Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &
Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Catalyst
Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site
Regeneration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Catalyst
Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical
Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental,
Energy & Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst
Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site
Regeneration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst
Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical
Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental,
Energy & Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Catalyst Regeneration by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst
Regeneration by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration
by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Application - Refineries &
Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration
by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,
Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst
Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental,
Energy & Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Catalyst Regeneration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalyst Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and
On-Site Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by
Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899184/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________