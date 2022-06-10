New Brindleyplace App, Powered by HqO, Brings Community Together

New Workplace Experience Platform Connects Tenants, Occupiers, and Retailers Across 11 Buildings and More Than 25 Restaurants and Bars at the City’s Premier Mixed-Use Estate



Brindleyplace has launched a UK-first app, Brindley Life, that’s already helping tenants and employees get the most out of the city’s premier mixed-use estate.

The highly innovative app — powered by Boston-based workplace experience platform HqO in a first for a UK mixed-use development — delivers an exciting range of exclusive content, retail offers and deals, all helping connect Brindleyplace’s 30 commercial tenants, including Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with their employees.

Since going live in April, the app has seen huge demand and has already been downloaded almost 1,000 times — meaning it has had almost 15% take up amongst all employees across the estate in just a few weeks.

Professional services firm Deloitte generated the most employee take up during the launch, with more than 100 of its Brindleyplace employees downloading the app in its first week of use. High employee engagement was also seen with recruiters Odgers Berndston, Unity Trust Bank, and office and meeting space provider Landmark.

It is the most successful launch yet of the HqO platform in the UK and recent employee events have underlined the early popularity of its app. It seamlessly merges building technology like security and access with wider community, leisure, and lifestyle uses.

It all adds up to a workplace experience platform that makes a positive difference to people’s busy lives. HqO has also played a key role in supporting employees returning to the office post-pandemic and adds a further dimension to employee and tenant engagement.

The most popular downloads and content so far includes the estate’s wellbeing programme, especially the regular yoga, massage and meditation sessions. There’s also regular prize draws, freebies and details of local amenities, all promoted and made accessible directly through people’s phones.

Brindleyplace expects even more opportunities for people to network and engage with the estate via the app in the future, and is now planning additional functionality around travel, facilities and event bookings, as well as click and collect retail and delivery options.

Matt Long, Head of Customer Engagement and Placemaking, Brindleyplace, said:

“Brindleyplace is constantly evolving to benefit all of the businesses and employees who work here. Our Brindley Life app has already been enthusiastically received by customers across the estate, and represents a natural progression in terms of delivering improved accessibility and convenience. The app allows people to enjoy everything we have to offer and to access it right from the palm of their hand.

“Listening to our clients and working with HqO has enabled us to adapt quickly to changing business and retail requirements, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the Brindley Life app evolves over the coming months and years and becomes an even more essential part of employees’ lives at Brindleyplace.”

The HqO app also lets onsite retailers create exclusive offers and discounts, providing access to a captive audience. This includes deals available exclusively through the app and specifically for Brindley Life users at Brindleyplace. For example, an exclusive partnership with HqO partner Ritual, allows for order-ahead food options for tenants at their fingertips.

“Brindleyplace is widely regarded as one of the UK’s finest mixed-use estates, and an example of canalside and city centre regeneration at its best. It has been rightly recognised for its leading role in Birmingham’s business community and for attracting top quality employers to the city centre,” said Samuel Warren, VP at HqO Europe.

“It’s also a trailblazer when it comes to work-life balance and community, and we’re honoured that Brindleyplace selected HqO as its tenant experience partner. Our platform is all about elevating the tenant experience and feedback indicates that people at Brindleyplace are already enjoying exactly that,” Sam added.

About Brindleyplace

Brindleyplace is Birmingham’s premier estate for business and leisure, welcoming more than 8,500 workers and 4.5 million visitors every year. With easy access by road, tram, bike and on foot, the estate is the natural home for companies large and small and offers more than 1.1 million sq ft of commercial space across eleven individual buildings plus The Water’s Edge canal side.

Landlord Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence today in 255 cities across 27 countries. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organisations in the world.

About HqO

HqO is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results.