New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Automated storage and retrieval systems enable machines such as robots and other material handling equipment to automatically store as well as retrieve products from shelves. Automation of such processes enables to decrease labor costs, improve turnaround times, reduce errors, and better utilize storage space through vertical storage. Growth in the market is set to be driven by the increasing need to optimize use of labor and space, and the demand for improved efficiency and productivity across the supply chain. The market is benefiting from the growing awareness about automation of storage systems and inventory control, through integrated with advanced technologies. Rising demand for automation in the e-commerce industry and the advent of new technologies such as shuttles and mid load also augur well for the segment market. The market is also expected to witness high growth in the coming years due to increasing use of robotic systems in manufacturing units and warehouses to accelerate tasks. The market is expected to also gain from growing demand for shelves, pallets and racks in end-use applications along with the ability of these systems to reduce human efforts and enhance efficiency.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market. Unit load material handling systems support efficient handling, distribution and storage in different load weights and dimensions to minimize handling costs and improve productivity.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents a key market for ASRS equipment due to anticipated increase in demand for these systems across end-use industries. The regional market is anticipated to gain from rising awareness regarding worker safety, the need to efficiently manage bulk materials and emergence of Industry 4.0 with increasing penetration of IoT. In addition, the requirement to minimize downtime along with strong focus on making the supply chain more efficient is expected to further drive the adoption of MHE like ASRS. Rapidly expanding infrastructure needs for automobile, construction, energy, electronics, food & beverage, and retail & warehousing from Asian regions, such as China, is driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Vertical Lift Module Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
A Vertical Lift Module (VLM), a common G2P technology, is a vertical automated storage and retrieval system. The modular design of VLM makes it ideal for reducing the floor space requirements for stored materials. In the global Vertical Lift Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$827.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$195 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG
- Daifuku
- Dematic Group
- Kardex
- KNAPP AG
- KUKA AG
- Mecalux, S.A.
- Murata Machinery
- Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
- System Logistics
- TGW Logistics Group GmbH
- Toyota Material Handling
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain
An Introduction to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Technologies & Systems
Functions of AS/RS Systems
Applications of AS/RS Systems
Benefits of Using ASRS
Global ASRS Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased
Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth
ASRS Helping Western Businesses Reshore Manufacturing
Operations for the Post-Pandemic World
Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics
Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor
Growth in AS/RS Market
Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and
Efficiency of Warehousing Operations
Fully Automated Warehouses to Become More Common Post-COVID-19
Period
Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation
Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various
Applications
Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses &
Distribution Centers
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems to Improve
Efficiency
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expansion in Industrial
Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors to Drive Market
Opportunities
Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2020)
ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Strong Growth of E-
Commerce Market to Boost Market Prospects
COVID-19 Drives Robust Growth in E-Commerce Sales: Potential
for ASRS Market
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021E)
ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution
Automation in Food & Beverage Industry
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018 and 2020E
Changing Conditions in Food & Beverage Industry Drive Adoption
of ASRS Technology
Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology
Transition of Material Handling Needs in Automobile Industry to
Support AS/RS Implementations
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Growing Prominence of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems in
Consumer Electronics Production Units
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring
Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies
Automated Storage & Retrieval in Hospital Supply Chain
Rising Adoption of Automated Systems in Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing Operations to Boost ASRS Market
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains in
Laboratory Applications
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Goods-to-Robot Picking System: An Advancement in Order
Fulfillment Automation
Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS
AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses
Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems
Plastic Pallets Emerge as Ideal Platforms for Automated Storage
and Retrieval Systems
3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space
Constrained Distribution Facilities
Hybrid AMR and AS/RS Systems Emerge to Address Post Pandemic
Industry Needs
Aging Workforce & Focus on Worker Safety Drives Demand for
Automated ASRS Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Unit
Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Unit Load by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Unit Load by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mini
Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mini Load by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mini Load by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Lift Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vertical Lift Module by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical Lift Module by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mid
Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mid Load by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mid Load by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carousel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Carousel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Carousel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autostore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Autostore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Autostore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Order Picking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Order Picking by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Order Picking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assembly by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Assembly by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Assembly by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kitting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Kitting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Kitting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Functions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Semiconductor & Electronics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Pharma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Pharma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Pharma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals & Heavy Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Metals & Heavy Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Heavy
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Post Pandemic World to Present Renewed Opportunities for
Automated Material Handling Equipment
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Poised for Growth
Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated
Systems
E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Table 64: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit
Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and
Autostore - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit Load, Mini Load,
Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module,
Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function -
Storage, Distribution, Order Picking, Assembly, Kitting and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function - Storage, Distribution,
Order Picking, Assembly, Kitting and Other Functions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Storage, Distribution, Order Picking,
Assembly, Kitting and Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharma, Metals & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: USA Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare & Pharma, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor &
Electronics, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharma, Metals &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 73: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit
Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and
Autostore - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit Load, Mini Load,
Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module,
Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function -
Storage, Distribution, Order Picking, Assembly, Kitting and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function - Storage, Distribution,
Order Picking, Assembly, Kitting and Other Functions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Storage, Distribution, Order Picking,
Assembly, Kitting and Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharma, Metals & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Canada Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare & Pharma, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor &
Electronics, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharma, Metals &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 82: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit
Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and
Autostore - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit Load, Mini Load,
Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module,
Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function -
Storage, Distribution, Order Picking, Assembly, Kitting and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function - Storage, Distribution,
Order Picking, Assembly, Kitting and Other Functions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Storage, Distribution, Order Picking,
Assembly, Kitting and Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharma, Metals & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Japan Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & eCommerce,
Healthcare & Pharma, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Semiconductor &
Electronics, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharma, Metals &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Material Handling Market in China: An Overview
China Remains at Forefront of Growth in the Material Handling
Equipment Market
Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market
Table 91: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit
Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and
Autostore - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Unit Load, Mini Load,
Vertical Lift Module, Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage and
Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module,
Mid Load, Carousel and Autostore for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) by Function -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________