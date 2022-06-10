New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896850/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach US$34.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 15.3% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- AECOM
- ARCHIBUS, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- C3 Energy
- Cascade Energy Inc.
- Cypress Envirosystems
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Company
- Enel X S.r.l
- ENERGYai
- General Electric Company
- GridPoint, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Lightapp Technologies
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Opto22
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Setpoint Systems Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Trane Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896850/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater Now than Ever Before.
Here’s Why
Energy Efficiency Improvements Are Slowing & This Means Massive
Lost Opportunity for the Global Economy
Energy Efficiency Achievement Is Declining After Over a Decade
of Steady Gains Highlighting a Need for More Dedicated Policy
Led Focus on the Environment: Globally Achieved Energy
Efficiency Rates (In %) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015,
2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020
Falling Energy Efficiency Rates Expose Lost Opportunities &
Massive Losses in Productivity Gains for the Global Economy:
Energy Productivity Gains (In US$ Trillion) Actual Vs
Projected Improvement at 3%
The Pandemic Has Shown the World That Human & Planetary Health
Cannot be Decoupled
Low Carbon Pathways for the Industrial Sector is Vital for a
Pandemic & Disaster Free Sustainable World: Annual CO2
Emissions (In Billion Tons) by Country
COVID-19 Forces World Leaders to Wake Up from Climate Change
Denial & Apathy. Post Pandemic is Touted to a be a New Era for
Environmental Technologies
Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the
Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized
Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,
Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP
So What is Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) & It Role
in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency?
Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Creates Short-Term Double Trouble for Environmental
Technologies
A Crashing Economy Creates Financial Chaos that Challenges
Continued Investments in Energy Efficiency Technologies
Widening Government Fiscal Deficits & Growing Business Losses
Throws IEMS On the Chopping Block
Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses Across Sectors &
Complicates Environmental Compliance by Creating Operational &
Financial Challenges: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Liquidity Crisis Triggered by the Virus Led Recession Erodes
Investments in Climate Change Strategies: Global Investments
in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Staying On Course With Environmental Goals in the Time of
COVID-19 Remains a Challenge: Job Losses in Clean Energy
Sector in the United States (In 000s)
U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022
Innovation in Clean Technologies Heavily Correlates With Oil
Prices Explaining Why R&D Declines When Oil Prices Drop:
Global Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) & Low Carbon Patent
Filing as % Share of Total Patents Filed
In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided
Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting
Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to
Worsen Climate Change Risks
Different Forms of Support Offered by Major Economies to
Polluting Sectors
COVID-19 Induced Reduction in Emissions as a Result of
Lockdowns & Lower Industrial Output Is Just a Temporary
Distraction, Masking the Brewing of a More Polluted Future
Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer: Global
Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for
Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020 (In Gigatons
(Gt) Per Year)
Slumping GDP & Manufacturing PMI Sends Industrial Output
Crashing & Emissions Plummeting: Global Industrial Output
Growth (In %) Dec to May 2020 by Country
A Review of the Hostile Business Climate in Key End-User
Industries Responsible for the Slumping Demand for IEMS in the
Year 2020
Falling Demand for Electronics Ravages the Electronics End-Use
Industry
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
May 2020
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick
Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,
1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Shrinking Disposable Incomes Impact Consumer Demand for
Electronics & Prospects for IEMS in this Sector: Global 1Q
Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-
2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)
Plummeting Automobile Sales & Production Plant Closures
Overshadows IEMS in Auto Plants
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)
Caught in the COVID-19 Storm Troubled & Distressed Oil & Gas
Companies Slash CAPEX, Disrupting Opportunities for IEMS
CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into
the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-
2021E)
Drop in Oil Demand Current Recession Vs Other Recessions (In %)
A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Creates a Bleak Outlook for IEMS
Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing Business as
Usual Opportunities for IEMS in this Sector: Global PMI Index
Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business
Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index
(BCI) Points
Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Bring Energy
Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight
Primary Energy Demand Slumps in the Year 2020 as COVID-19
Wreaks Havoc On Business-As-Usual Business Environment: %
Change in Global Primary Energy Demand by Energy Type 2019 Vs
2020
Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):
Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and
Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal
and Renewables
Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring
Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy
Efficiency
The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global
Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate
Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency
Solutions: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In
Quadrillion British Thermal Units)
Tighter & Stricter Regulations Post COVID-19 Will Be Essential
to Curb Carbon Emissions, Providing Regulatory Driven
Stability to IEMS Deployments
Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for
IEMS
The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation
in Energy Intensive Industries
COVID-19 Creates a Tipping Point for Automation Technologies
The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Reinforcing the Trend Towards
Automation: Global Factory & Process Automation Market (In US$
Billion)
COVID-19 Drives Businesses to Identify Processes That Can
Benefit from Automation Which Until Now Were Undiscovered:
Worldwide Stock of Operative Industrial Robots (In Million)
Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy
Efficiency?
SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth
The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management
Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to Predict
Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the Technology:
Global Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion)
Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables,
Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business
Case for IEMS
Rising Electricity Prices Amid a Tough Economic & Business
Climate Step Up the Pressure to Achieve Energy Savings Via
Efficiency Improvements: Global Electricity Prices (In US$
Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2018 & 2020 by Country
Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the
Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
Utilities to Increasingly Deploy Smart Electricity Meters
Here’s How Role of IEMS Becomes Gets Bigger
Intelligent Data Feedback Offered by Smart Meters to Remote
Centers to Benefit Deployment of More Proactive Energy
Management Systems: Global Market for Smart Electricity
Meters (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2027
by Geographic Region/Country
COVID-19 Induced Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity
of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS)
At a Time When Automation & Remote Enablement Are Becoming
Vital Platforms for Supporting a Digital Workforce, Cloud
Based Energy Management is Growing Strong: WFM Employees as a
% of the Total Workforce
Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious
Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals & Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals & Chemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals &
Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Industrial Energy Management
Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Industrial Energy Management
Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food & Beverage,
Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals &
Chemicals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals &
Chemicals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals &
Chemicals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: China 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals &
Chemicals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals &
Chemicals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 72: France 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Automotive, Food &
Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals &
Chemicals and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Component -
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Energy
Management Systems (IEMS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Hardware, Software and Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) by Application -
Automotive, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemicals & Chemicals and Other Applications - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896850/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________