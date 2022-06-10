New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896850/?utm_source=GNW

Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach US$34.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 15.3% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

AECOM

ARCHIBUS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

C3 Energy

Cascade Energy Inc.

Cypress Envirosystems

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Company

Enel X S.r.l

ENERGYai

General Electric Company

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lightapp Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Opto22

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Setpoint Systems Corporation

Siemens AG

Trane Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater Now than Ever Before.

Here’s Why

Energy Efficiency Improvements Are Slowing & This Means Massive

Lost Opportunity for the Global Economy

Energy Efficiency Achievement Is Declining After Over a Decade

of Steady Gains Highlighting a Need for More Dedicated Policy

Led Focus on the Environment: Globally Achieved Energy

Efficiency Rates (In %) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015,

2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

Falling Energy Efficiency Rates Expose Lost Opportunities &

Massive Losses in Productivity Gains for the Global Economy:

Energy Productivity Gains (In US$ Trillion) Actual Vs

Projected Improvement at 3%

The Pandemic Has Shown the World That Human & Planetary Health

Cannot be Decoupled

Low Carbon Pathways for the Industrial Sector is Vital for a

Pandemic & Disaster Free Sustainable World: Annual CO2

Emissions (In Billion Tons) by Country

COVID-19 Forces World Leaders to Wake Up from Climate Change

Denial & Apathy. Post Pandemic is Touted to a be a New Era for

Environmental Technologies

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the

Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized

Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense,

Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

So What is Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) & It Role

in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency?

Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Creates Short-Term Double Trouble for Environmental

Technologies

A Crashing Economy Creates Financial Chaos that Challenges

Continued Investments in Energy Efficiency Technologies

Widening Government Fiscal Deficits & Growing Business Losses

Throws IEMS On the Chopping Block

Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses Across Sectors &

Complicates Environmental Compliance by Creating Operational &

Financial Challenges: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Liquidity Crisis Triggered by the Virus Led Recession Erodes

Investments in Climate Change Strategies: Global Investments

in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Staying On Course With Environmental Goals in the Time of

COVID-19 Remains a Challenge: Job Losses in Clean Energy

Sector in the United States (In 000s)

U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022

Innovation in Clean Technologies Heavily Correlates With Oil

Prices Explaining Why R&D Declines When Oil Prices Drop:

Global Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) & Low Carbon Patent

Filing as % Share of Total Patents Filed

In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided

Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting

Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to

Worsen Climate Change Risks

Different Forms of Support Offered by Major Economies to

Polluting Sectors

COVID-19 Induced Reduction in Emissions as a Result of

Lockdowns & Lower Industrial Output Is Just a Temporary

Distraction, Masking the Brewing of a More Polluted Future

Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer: Global

Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for

Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020 (In Gigatons

(Gt) Per Year)

Slumping GDP & Manufacturing PMI Sends Industrial Output

Crashing & Emissions Plummeting: Global Industrial Output

Growth (In %) Dec to May 2020 by Country

A Review of the Hostile Business Climate in Key End-User

Industries Responsible for the Slumping Demand for IEMS in the

Year 2020

Falling Demand for Electronics Ravages the Electronics End-Use

Industry

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the Semiconductor Industry

in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of

May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick

Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Shrinking Disposable Incomes Impact Consumer Demand for

Electronics & Prospects for IEMS in this Sector: Global 1Q

Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-

2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Plummeting Automobile Sales & Production Plant Closures

Overshadows IEMS in Auto Plants

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)

Caught in the COVID-19 Storm Troubled & Distressed Oil & Gas

Companies Slash CAPEX, Disrupting Opportunities for IEMS

CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on IEMS Into

the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-

2021E)

Drop in Oil Demand Current Recession Vs Other Recessions (In %)

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Creates a Bleak Outlook for IEMS

Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing Business as

Usual Opportunities for IEMS in this Sector: Global PMI Index

Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business

Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index

(BCI) Points

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Bring Energy

Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight

Primary Energy Demand Slumps in the Year 2020 as COVID-19

Wreaks Havoc On Business-As-Usual Business Environment: %

Change in Global Primary Energy Demand by Energy Type 2019 Vs

2020

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):

Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and

Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal

and Renewables

Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring

Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy

Efficiency

The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global

Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate

Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency

Solutions: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In

Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Tighter & Stricter Regulations Post COVID-19 Will Be Essential

to Curb Carbon Emissions, Providing Regulatory Driven

Stability to IEMS Deployments

Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for

IEMS

The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation

in Energy Intensive Industries

COVID-19 Creates a Tipping Point for Automation Technologies

The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Reinforcing the Trend Towards

Automation: Global Factory & Process Automation Market (In US$

Billion)

COVID-19 Drives Businesses to Identify Processes That Can

Benefit from Automation Which Until Now Were Undiscovered:

Worldwide Stock of Operative Industrial Robots (In Million)

Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy

Efficiency?

SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth

The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management

Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to Predict

Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the Technology:

Global Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion)

Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables,

Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business

Case for IEMS

Rising Electricity Prices Amid a Tough Economic & Business

Climate Step Up the Pressure to Achieve Energy Savings Via

Efficiency Improvements: Global Electricity Prices (In US$

Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2018 & 2020 by Country

Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the

Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of

Crisis

Utilities to Increasingly Deploy Smart Electricity Meters

Here’s How Role of IEMS Becomes Gets Bigger

Intelligent Data Feedback Offered by Smart Meters to Remote

Centers to Benefit Deployment of More Proactive Energy

Management Systems: Global Market for Smart Electricity

Meters (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2027

by Geographic Region/Country

COVID-19 Induced Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity

of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS)

At a Time When Automation & Remote Enablement Are Becoming

Vital Platforms for Supporting a Digital Workforce, Cloud

Based Energy Management is Growing Strong: WFM Employees as a

% of the Total Workforce

Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious

Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits



