Global Protective Clothing Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protective Clothing estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aramid & Blends, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyolefin & Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Polybenzimidazole (PBI) Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Polybenzimidazole (PBI) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$768.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured) -

3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Limited

Ansell Protective Solutions AB

BALLYCLARE LIMITED

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CETRIKO S.L.

Delta Plus Group,

Derekduck Industries Corp.

DuPont

GLEN RAVEN INC.

Grolls (Sweden)

Honeywell International Inc.

International Enviroguard Inc

Johnson Controls

JSP Ltd. (UK)

Kappler Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.

Lindström Group

MCR Safety

MSA Safety

Polison Corporation

Radians, Inc.

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd.

Udyogi International







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896571/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Shocks the Global Economy, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

Regulatory Agencies Propose Measures to Address Shortage of PPE

amidst the Pandemic

Participants in PPE Industry Burn Heels to Address Stark

Shortage of Protective Gear amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into Every Industry Except Healthcare

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June

2019 to May 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

A Prelude to Protective Clothing Market

Global Protective Clothing Market Heads for Strong Gains

Major Growth Drivers and Influencing Factors in the Global

Protective Clothing Market

Protective Clothing Marke

Construction and Manufacturing Leads the End-Use Market,

Healthcare to Grow the Fastest

While Developed Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developing

Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

World Protective Clothing Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global Protective Clothing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan

Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand

Business Opportunities

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Protective Clothing

and PPE

Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related

Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region

COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Growth Opportunities for

Protective Clothing Market

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE & PC in the

Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

COVID-19 Pandemic Spikes PPE Demand for Healthcare Applications

Shortage of PPE due to Coronavirus Outbreak Endangers Frontline

Health Responders

Increased Use of Protective Apparel - An Important Growth

Promoting Factor

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing

Industry to Remain an Important Consumer of Protective

Clothing in Long Term

Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker

Safety

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Housing Projects Scenario in the US

Arc Flash Protective Clothing Remain Highly Relevant

Oil and Gas Sector: A Key End-User Industry

Diverse Protective Clothing & Materials in Vogue for Different

Industries

Protective Clothing Offering Multiple Functionalities Higher in

Demand

Stringent Regulatory Standards - An Important Growth Driver

PPEs Become User Friendly and Smart

Innovations and Advancements in PPEs

COVID-19 Pandemic Revitalizes Focus on Antibacterial Coatings

Noteworthy Innovative Trends in Global Protective clothing Market

Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the

Protective clothing Market

Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift

Select Innovations

Green Protective Clothing

Protective Clothing - Product Definition and Classification

Durable and Disposable Protective clothing

Product Segmentation based on Function

Factors Limiting Clothing and Face-Mask Performance

Choosing the Right Protective Clothing

An Insight into Application Markets

Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-à-vis Reusable Garments

in End-Use Industries

Personal Protective Equipment - A Brief Overview

Regulatory Framework

Protective Clothing Standards

CPC: Assessment of Barrier Properties

